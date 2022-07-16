‘Only Murders in the Building’ will have a third season

Only murders in the building it only needed one episode to justify the existence of the second season. He did it with a return episode that reflected on the pressure of producing new episodes when the first ones had been so round and applauded. And, for those of you enjoying the latest Arconia homicide, good news: Hulu has also renewed the series for a third season.

The content platform explained in a statement that Only Murders in the Building is the “jewel in the crown” among its original productions for its appeal to all generations, “the intersection between humor and heart”, and the “truly original” form. of approaching the work by those involved. John Hopkins, who created the series with Steve Martin, serves as showrunner while Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez serve as lead actors as well as executive producers.





Only murders in the building centers on the unexpected friendship between three neighbors in a Manhattan apartment building who decide to jointly investigate the death of Tim Kono, a neighbor they saw just minutes before his death. In season two, having become celebrities with their investigative podcast, they find themselves in an even more compromising position: they are persons of interest in the death of another Arconia building tenant.

In addition to repeating Martin, Short and Gomez in the shoes of Charles, Oliver and Mabel, the second season broadcast in Spain through Disney + features Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne and Shirley MacLaine.

