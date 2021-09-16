Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez on Disney + from August 31st: The new trailer

The 10-episode comedy was born from the minds of Martin himself and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie).

Disney + announced that the new comedy Only Murders in the Building, whose cast boasts the likes of Steve Martin, Martin Short And Selena Gomez, will be available in streaming in Italy, within the Star section, from 31 August. Meanwhile, Hulu, the sister platform that will offer the series in the United States, has released a new trailer.

The plot of Only Murders in the Building

Created by Martin himself with the screenwriter of Grace and Frankie John Hoffman and produced at executive level with the creator of This Is Us Dan Fogelman, Only Murders in the Building tells of three strangers sharing the same passion – actually an obsession – for the stories of crimes that actually happened. Everything changes when the three suddenly find themselves involved in a crime, a horrible death that occurred in the exclusive Upper West Side building in which they live. Suspecting it to be a murder, Charles, Oliver and Mabel use their vast knowledge of the true crime genre to investigate.

While recording a podcast documenting the case, the three uncover the palace’s secrets, which relate to events that took place many years earlier. But it’s the lies they are telling each other that are potentially even more explosive. They soon realize that the killer may be hiding between them, as they try to decipher the clues before it’s too late.