Only Murders, More Power and The Princess

— Netflix adds a whole list of titles to its offer as of Friday, July 1, including several films with recently deceased actors. One of them is Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas,” starring Ray Liotta as wannabe mobster Henry Hill. Liotta, who died last month at 67, had to fight for the role in that cast of heavyweights like Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. The intensity of his performance and his memorable narration made him stand out. Also coming to Netflix on July 1 are “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “Boogie Nights” (“Games of Pleasure”), featuring two memorable performances by Philip Baker Hall, who died earlier this year. month at age 90, as a dogged detective and unsentimental producer.

— And if “The Talented Mr. Ripley” doesn’t fulfill your dreams of an Italian vacation, Amazon Prime Video will have Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” on Saturday, July 2. The flashy two-and-a-half-hour family drama stars Adam Driver as hapless Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga as his spurned wife Patrizia Reggiani, alongside an all-star cast including Al Pacino, Jared Leto (unrecognizable under prosthetics and makeup) and Jeremy Irons.

— Lindsey Bahr

Music

— Imagine Dragons is back with the second half of their two-disc project “Mercury”. “Act 1” came out in 2021 and was raw, confessional and searing, with the songs “Follow You”, “Wrecked” and “Enemy”. The new set, “Act 2,” goes on sale Friday, July 1, and promises another 18 songs, including the upbeat “Sharks” and “Bones.” In a video for the latter song, Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds plays a stockbroker decked out in ’80s-inspired clothing and massive hair, who is soon joined by dancing zombies in a tribute to Michael’s “Thriller.” Jackson. Reynolds has said that the song is about the fragility of life.

— Producer Jack Antonoff has a gift from the ’70s era: the “Minions: Rise of Gru” soundtrack. Diana Ross, Tame Impala, St. Vincent, Brockhampton, Kali Uchis and others cover ’70s hits from Kool & the Gang, Nancy Sinatra, The Carpenters, John Lennon and many more. “Shining Star” is performed by Brittany Howard, St. Vincent covers “Funkytown”, “Dance to the Music” is performed by HER and Phoebe Bridgers sings “Goodbye to Love”.

—Mark Kennedy

TV

— Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return as crime-solving neighbors in New York on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” In season two, the amateur sleuths are the talk of the town, or at least their apartment building, when they’re linked to the death of the condominium board president. In a cruel twist, the trio who started a podcast to unravel a murder come under scrutiny from a rival podcast. Shirley MacLaine and Cara Delevingne are among the celebrity guests set to appear when the series returns on Tuesday for two episodes and weekly episodes.

— Tim Allen and Richard Karn, friends on the sitcom “Home Improvement,” reunite for “More Power,” a nonfiction series that explores the development and mechanics of tools big and small. Each half-hour episode focuses on one implement, which is dissected in Allen’s workshop with the help of April Wilkerson. Karn explains the history of the tool, followed by field tests and a segment challenging an expert creator to come up with innovative, “crazy new builds.” The series premieres Wednesday on the History Channel.

— Ken Burns helps give a voice to youth ages 11 to 27 with mental health challenges and those in their lives, including parents, teachers, and friends, along with experts in the field, in “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” . The four-hour film, directed and co-produced by Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers, with Burns serving as executive producer, will air in two parts, Monday and Tuesday, on PBS. It is part of Well Beings, a public media campaign that uses storytelling to help erase the stigma of physical and mental health issues.

— Lynn Elber