only one in 4 patients recover completely one year after admission

The Long Covid it can last up to a year, especially if you have been hospitalized. A year after having Covid-19, only one in four patients admitted to hospital felt completely well again once recovered from the disease. Covid. A new English study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, who found that being female than male (32 percent less likely), having obesity (half as likely), and having mechanical ventilation in a hospital (58 percent less likely) are all associated with a lower chance of fully recovering your fitness within a year. It is a research based on data from English patients.

“We found that female gender and obesity were the main risk factors for not recovering at one year,” said the researcher. Rachael Evans of the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

“In our groups, female gender and obesity were also associated with more serious ongoing health problems,” added Evans, speculating on the need for long-term supervised rehabilitation for these patients.

The most common symptoms of Long Covid were fatigue, muscle pain, physical slowdown, poor sleep, and wheezing (difficulty breathing).

For the study, the team used data from the post-hospitalization Covid-19 study (PHOSP-COVID) which assessed adults who had been hospitalized with Covid-19 in the UK and subsequently discharged.

A total of 2,320 participants discharged from hospital between March 7, 2020 and April 18, 2021, were evaluated five months after discharge, and 807 (33 percent) participants completed both five-month and one-year visits at the time of analysis (and the study is ongoing). These 807 patients had a mean age of 59 years, 279 (36%) were female, and 28% had received invasive mechanical ventilation.

The proportion of patients reporting full recovery was similar between 5 months and 1 year. In a previous publication of this study, the authors identified four groups or ‘clusters’ of symptom severity at five months, which were confirmed by this new study at one year.

Of the 2,320 participants, 1,636 had enough data to assign them to a group: 319 (20 percent) had very severe physical and mental health impairment, 493 (30 percent) had severe physical and mental health impairment, 179 (11 percent) moderate physical health impairment with cognitive impairment, and 645 (39 percent) mild physical and mental health impairment.

Having obesity, reduced range of motion, more symptoms, and increased C-reactive protein levels were associated with the most severe clusters.