Only Ortega can win in the elections in Nicaragua

Nobody seems to have doubts that Daniel Ortega will get his fourth consecutive term as president of Nicaragua, a Central American country with 6.5 million inhabitants, on Sunday. After months of having his political opponents arrested or intimidated, Ortega is in fact the only candidate in the elections and has long been described by opponents and international institutions as a dictator.

With Sunday’s vote, the new vice president and 92 members of the National Assembly will also be elected in Nicaragua. The country’s parliament is already controlled by a very large majority by Ortega’s Marxist-inspired movement, the Sandinista Liberation Front (FSLN), and no big news is expected with these elections; the vice president nominated with Ortega is his wife Rosario Murillo, already in office since 2017 and whose election is linked to that of Ortega and therefore certain. With this vote, international observers argue, Ortega will consolidate his power and control over the whole country, which he has ruled continuously since 2007 after having already ruled it between 1979 and 1990.

Ortega is 75 years old and is the historic leader of the Sandinista Liberation Front, protagonist of the last armed revolution in Latin America, which in 1979 put an end to a dictatorship that had lasted for over 40 years. At first he was the coordinator of the revolutionary junta leading the country and then was elected president of Nicaragua in 1985, ruling it until 1990. After losing the elections in 1990, 1996 and 2001, he was re-elected in 2006 and continues to hold the he has been president since January 2007. Among other things, in 2009 he had the country’s constitution amended to remove the maximum limit of two presidential terms.

According to a 2019 report by the NGO Human Rights Watch, in recent years Ortega has progressively eroded democracy and dismantled all the legal safeguards that imposed limits and controls on the power of the president; in addition, it continued the repression of opponents in the country, often using particularly violent methods to arrest and detain political dissidents.

The situation worsened in particular between the spring and summer of 2018, when there were widespread protests in the country in which at least 300 people died and more than 560 were arrested, most of them young people and students.

The first demonstrations began in April to protest against a reform of the social security system that would lead to a reduction in pensions and assistance programs for the population. The protests were violently suppressed and continued during a general strike called the following summer, leading to numerous clashes and a paralysis of much of the country’s activities.

In the aftermath of the 2018 protests, tens of thousands of Nicaraguans decided to go into exile in Costa Rica or seek asylum in other countries, such as Mexico and the United States. Hundreds of students and researchers were expelled from universities for participating in the 2018 protests, many having their academic degrees withdrawn.

Over the past year, Ortega’s repression has especially affected his political opponents who could have put him in trouble in the November elections. In a few months, 40 opposition members were arrested, including 7 presidential candidates. In July alone, in just over three weeks, the Nicaraguan regime had more than twenty opposition politicians, journalists and activists arrested on charges of committing various crimes against the state or accepting funds from abroad.

In June, Cristiana Chamorro, the president’s main political rival and daughter of Violeta Chamorro, who in 1990 won the presidential elections by defeating Ortega and ruled Nicaragua until 1997, was arrested. Chamorro was accused of money laundering. under house arrest and because of the accusations she was prevented from running for president.

The head of diplomacy of the European Union, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, a few days ago called Ortega a “dictator” and described Sunday’s elections as “bogus”. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the elections were a “farce” and their result “lost all credibility”. Opposition groups in Ortega, active in many cases outside the country, have asked their supporters to boycott the vote, to which about 4.5 million people are entitled.