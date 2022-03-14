Only Putin can end the war in Ukraine, but…

American journalist killed in Ukraine 1:41

(CNN) — One man started the brutal war in Ukraine and only one man can end it: Vladimir Putin.

The intensifying of the Russian president’s violent onslaught over the weekend — bringing the conflict close to NATO territory in Poland and launching missiles and artillery into civilian areas wracked by a worsening humanitarian crisis — suggests he is nowhere near to be ready for a ceasefire.

In fact, the war is only getting more dangerous and closer to spiraling out of control after Moscow told the US it would target Western arms shipments to the Ukrainian military that have helped stem the Russian advance. . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Sunday night that it was only a matter of time before Russian missiles fell on NATO territory, as he renewed his call for the alliance to close the skies over his country.

While some comments from Ukrainian, Russian and US officials raised the possibility of progress in negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, which are due to resume on Monday, Putin on Saturday defied a call by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz for a halt. immediate fire. And it appears that the Russian leader, despite presiding over an invasion that has turned Russia into an economic and diplomatic pariah, callously plans to pressure and destroy Ukraine to further his personal ambition to prevent it from joining the West.

The agony of Ukrainian civilians is only getting worse. An already dire situation is deteriorating in the besieged city of Mariupol, where city authorities said more than 2,000 civilians have been killed. There is no electricity, water or heating and people are running out of food and water. There are also reports of extensive damage in the cities of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Chernihiv and Sumy, which have been under relentless Russian bombardment. And an American journalist and filmmaker, Brent Renaud, was killed by Russian forces on Sunday, police in Kyiv said, while another Colombian-American journalist was wounded. The exact circumstances of the attack have yet to be determined.

None of these developments suggests that the war is approaching a point where ceasefire negotiations or peace talks can succeed. And the risks of a broader conflict appear to be deepening.

US warns China not to offer Putin a ‘lifeline’

Indeed, the story of the invasion, which in its early days was dominated by the heroic resistance of the outnumbered Ukrainians and Zelensky, appears to be taking a dark turn. Putin seems impervious to the human cost his actions have provoked in a conflict that may be critical to his own ability to remain in power in Moscow.

In yet another dimension to what threatens to become a broader geopolitical standoff, the United States has warned China against providing a “lifeline” to help Russia evade sanctions strangling its economy over its brutal invasion, ahead of talks. meetings between top US and Chinese officials in Europe on Monday.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” program on Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan detailed a clear message to Beijing, which has yet to show any sign of appealing to the Russian leader to end to the war. He told Dana Bash that Washington was “watching closely to see to what extent China actually provides any form of support, material support or economic support, to Russia.”

“We are communicating directly, in private, to Beijing that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions evasion efforts or supporting Russia to replenish them,” Sullivan said. “We will not allow that to go forward and there will be a lifeline for Russia from these economic sanctions on any country anywhere in the world.” Sullivan, who is due to meet his Chinese counterpart in Rome on Monday, did not say whether Chinese companies or government entities would face sanctions if they helped Russia.

The justification for the warning became clear when a senior US official said on Sunday that Russia had asked China for military assistance, including drones. Russia also asked for economic support, according to another US official familiar with the matter who declined to detail China’s reaction but said they had responded.

Asked by CNN about the Russian military aid request report, Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in the US, said in a statement: “I have never heard of it.”

The request could be read as a sign of growing Russian desperation. Any Chinese help to Moscow would also magnify the strategic importance of the war in Ukraine and could enshrine the old American nightmare of a strategic pact between Beijing and Moscow at a time when China is emerging as America’s main superpower rival in the 21st century. . Before the invasion, Putin traveled to China to meet with President Xi Jinping, where the two sides agreed to a “limitless” friendship. There were reports that the Russian leader vowed not to invade Ukraine until the end of the recent Beijing Winter Olympics. Some Western officials hope that China will use its newfound influence to help end the war. But in recent days, Beijing’s official media has magnified the false Russian propaganda that the US has a chemical and biological weapons lab in Ukraine, which US officials fear could be a precursor to the use of such weapons by part of Russia in the war.

There is no publicly available indication that Beijing is aiding Putin’s war effort, and there are reasons why China may not see its interests as fully mirroring Moscow’s in this situation. It is widely assumed that Xi will secure a historic third term in power during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party in Beijing this fall. During such an important year, the Chinese government might be wary of its companies facing chain sanctions. Rising oil prices could, in the long run, hurt its economy at a time when its runaway growth rates are slowing.

Western and international sanctions have plunged the Russian economy and banking system into deep crisis, but the extreme pain they will inflict may not come fast enough to save Ukraine from Putin’s relentless bombardment. Any Chinese help, if it were to occur, could weaken the Western stranglehold on the Russian economy and ease political pressure on Putin to change course.

War becomes more dangerous

Putin is stepping up his bombing of Ukraine instead of backing down.

In an alarming new expansion of the war, Russian missiles fired from planes over the Black and Azov seas hit a military base near Lviv, killing at least 35 people on Sunday, local authorities said. The target was dangerously close to the border of Poland, a NATO member. While President Joe Biden has said he will not send US troops to Ukraine, he has vowed to defend “every inch” of Western alliance territory.

In another sign of Putin’s aggressive intentions, after more than three weeks of being stuck in the country, his troops were 25 kilometers from the capital Kyiv, according to British intelligence on Saturday.

There were mixed signals in Europe and Washington on Sunday about the prospects for talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials, which have so far produced little progress, as well as about a broader international diplomatic effort to get Putin to agree to a ceasefire. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman argued on Fox that the pressure of the sanctions was beginning to affect the Russian leader.

“We’re seeing some signs of willingness to have really serious negotiations,” Sherman said. But he added: “It seems that Vladimir Putin intends to destroy Ukraine.” Sullivan was pessimistic about the prospects for diplomacy in “State of the Union,” saying that Putin “doesn’t seem prepared to stop the attack.”

Still, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak said he believes the talks could “achieve concrete results” in the coming days as Russia began talking “constructively.” And Leonid Slutsky, a member of the Russian delegation to the talks, said “significant progress” has been made in the negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation since they began, the Russian state news agency RIA reported.

But the parties seem very far apart in principle: Ukraine demands the withdrawal of Russian troops. Moscow entered the conflict by asking NATO to withdraw troops from former Warsaw Pact states in Eastern Europe, which is even less likely now given Russia’s treatment of Ukraine.

And nothing Putin has done so far suggests that he is contemplating reversing a plan that has laid waste to vast areas of Ukraine and now appears to be targeting Kyiv for the decisive battle.