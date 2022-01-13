‘only reads 30-40% of 4K discs’

Xbox Series X owners gathered on the reddit pages to report a few technical problems with the Blu-Ray player of the console. While on paper it is perfectly capable of reading 4K discs, the drive appears to be able to play “only 30-40%” of the Blu-Ray in circulation correctly.

According to the complaints, the Blu-ray drive can take “minutes” to load a 10 second opening sequence and it is often the case that a triple layer 100GB Blu-ray disc loads a 4K movie with no audio and with only a couple of frames per second. From here the inevitably impaired vision, resulting in user frustration.

“Microsoft likes to highlight Ultra HD Blu-ray playback on the console packaging, but currently it can read about 30-40% of 4K discs“, says an Xbox Series X owner on reddit. Of course this could be a risky and approximate indication, however the numerous reports suggest that the problem is real and concrete.

It also seems that Blu-Ray playback can make it particularly noisy Xbox Series X when watching movies, although some have solved the problem simply by placing the console horizontally.



It is currently unclear if and how Microsoft intends to act to improve the situation. In the previous months, the teams of the Redmond company have mobilized to solve the problem related to the level of blacks of the Blu-Ray player.