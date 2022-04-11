Only Sadio Mané and Cristiano Ronaldo managed this big performance!

Already the top scorer in the history of Liverpool in the knockout phase of the Champions League, Sadio Mané equaled Cristiano Ronaldo tonight for the most goals scored in this phase of the C1 since the 2017-2018 season. to say 13 achievements.

It is clear that Sadio Mané has not yet finished marking the history of European football in less Senegalese. On the Liverpool side, the Lions striker continues to register more in the annals of the Mersey club. Arrived in 2016, the Senegalese is already the top scorer of his current club in the knockout phase of the Champions League with 13 goals.

But tonight, with his goal scored against Benfica, the recent African champions equaled Cristatiano Ronaldo in the number of goals scored in the C1 knockout phase with 13 goals. Which makes them the two best scorers in the competition in this phase, since the 2017-2018 financial year. Moreover, the year in which Real de CR7 won their third Champions League in a row against them.

A hell of a SM10 performance in Klopp’s squad since joining the Reds in the summer of 2016 from Southampton. Where will this Sadio Mané stop?