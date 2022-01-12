“Only she makes me a better man”

Flavio Insinna is known to be linked to his partner Adriana Riccio, whom he met when she was a competitor in his quiz game.

Flavio Insinna led Your business when he met his current partner, she was a competitor and the two became lovers. To date they are very close and their love is stronger than ever, Flavio made a confession about it. The two have been together since 2016, they are not married and have not sons, Flavio said that he would not feel up to being a father, but despite this their relationship is proceeding very well.

On the subject of children and family Flavio has always said that he does not want to be a father absent for his children and for this reason he has none, he grew up with one family very present and very united and does not want her children to have to grow up with an absent father because he is always busy in front of the cameras, “I don’t want to be an absent dad who is never there”.

The sweet words for Adriana

Flavio loves Adriana madly and does not feel at its height.

The couple lives together in Rome but the beautiful Adriana it actually is Venetian and it often happens that he goes to visit his family and Flavio has always said that when he leaves everything is more gloomy, “When he leaves and goes to visit his family in the north, the house goes out. But really everything goes out: the garden becomes sad, the colored things we have at home become dark and gloomy. And when he comes back, everything comes back on ”.

However, these are not only the beautiful and sweet words that Flavio dedicated to his beloved, in fact he also spoke about their relationship and the fact that he does not feel at his height, “I’m not at Adriana’s level, I never will be, but I would like a little bit of my smile to reach her, I wouldn’t want to be just the part she just takes. I’m like Jack Nicholson in ‘Something Has Changed’: she gives me that urge to take the pills to be a better man ”.