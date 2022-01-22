Only Sid Meier’s Flight has been re-released on Steam, after almost forty years – Nerd4.life

Atari and Microprose have reposted on Steam Flight only, an ancient flight simulator dating back to 1983, developed by a very young man at the time Sid Meier. Meier is best known for the Civilization series, but in reality in the 80s and 90s he was a truly prolific author, particularly in the field of simulations, with literally dozens of titles to his credit, including some unforgettable masterpieces such as Spitfire Ace, F-15 Strike Eagle, Silent Service, Sid Meier’s Pirates! and many others.

Today Solo Flight’s graphics are decidedly spartan

Solo Flight is a flight simulator famous not only for the name that signed it, but also for being one of the first exponents of the genre with a kind of campaign, in which the player was asked to deliver packages to regional airports in the shortest possible time.

Of course we’re talking about a 1983 game, so expect decidedly spartan graphics and none of the modern conveniences. Consider it a curiosity to learn about one of the first works of one of the greats in the sector, as well as the dawn of the genre of flight simulators, far from what they would later become with, for example, Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Solo Flight costs € 5.69 and is part of the joint efforts of Atari and Microprose to revive the old titles from the Microprose catalog.

Flight only on Steam