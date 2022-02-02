only South Americans to be evaluated

Returning from the happy experiences for the world qualifiers, Sanchez and Lautaro Martinez are playing for a starting place

They will be available to Inzaghi only from Thursday morning, just over 48 hours from a derby that is worth a lot. Alexis Sanchez And Lautaro Martinez after an intercontinental flight, they will be able to count on two days of training to convince the Nerazzurri coach. For ten / elevenths the starting formation seems safe, with Gosens and Correa in the pits, there will be defense holder in front of Handanovic, Dumfries on the right with Perisic on the other side, Barella, Brozovic and Calhanoglu in the middle of the field and Dzeko in attack.

The other place will be played by the two great protagonists of the South American group. Sanchez scored, with a brace against Bolivia, Lautaro scored, also against Colombia. After the match he had sweet words towards his national team and also towards the Nerazzurri colors: “It is always important when the public recognizes the effort you make on the pitch. We have created many chances and controlled the pace of the match. I am happy, proud and grateful for all this. I always do my best in Inter and I feel a great responsibility when I wear the national team jersey. “

Inzaghi hopes that the two are at their best even after the trip from South America. Two training sessions will have to be enough to assess their conditions and to try out the anti-Milan moves.