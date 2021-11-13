only technology can curb crime

An alarming figure upsets Italy, with worrying numbers of a trend that gets worse every year. Let’s talk about data on stolen heavy vehicles on the roads of the Peninsula, with collapsing recovery rates and numbers that do not bode well.

According to the “Report on theft of heavy vehicles 2020” prepared by LoJack Italia, which collected and analyzed the data provided by the Ministry of the Interior, integrating them with its own reports and analyzes, about 7 heavy vehicles are stolen every day in Italy and only 4 on 10 are found and returned to their legitimate owners. Compared to 2011 we are talking about a recovery rate dropped by 25%, from 64 to 39% for a category that in recent years would seem to have been targeted with these criminal acts (even cars are hit by continuous thefts). When it comes to stolen heavy vehicles, it should be specified that these are heavy vehicles, trailers, buses, special vehicles and caravans which in 2020 reached 2,435 despite the forced lockdown due to Covid-19.

The pandemic seems to have caused the trend to drop by 22%, but the causes of force majeure do not give hope for a future decrease, with an average recorded of 6.7 vehicles stolen per day and only 39% (about 954 of the total) found. and returned to the owners. Massimo Braga, general manager of LoJack Italia, hypothesized three different dynamics of thefts: “Theft on commission, scams and embezzlement of leased vehicles. Very often then the objective of criminal organizations, rather than the theft of the vehicle itself, is the subtraction of the transported load, of significant economic value and easily relocated on the market. For this reason, even more than in the stolen car business, it is necessary that the detection and recovery phases of the asset are carried out extremely quickly, before the stolen goods are lost track “.

As pointed out by Braga, LoJack Italia is a candidate to lend a hand to the police through the radio frequency technology and the support of the team of Law Enforcement specialists. Today the service combines telematic solutions that help the owners of the vehicles and make life even harder for thieves. Through the simplification of vehicle management it is in fact possible to choose to be notified with an alert when the vehicle exceeds a certain protection area without the designated driver on board, or enters a risk area or in the event that your equipment or the goods transported are no longer at edge. In short, a guarantee and an attempt to trip and put an end to criminal activity.