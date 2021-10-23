only the last on the set of Rust

In the history of cinema, unfortunately, there have been various accidents on set which have resulted tragic deaths. Only the last one took place on the set of the film “Rust”.

Tragic deaths on the set, only the last one during the filming of “Rust”. The director of photography died

The accident during the filming of the western movie “Rust“, It’s just the latest tragic death on a set in the history of cinema. According to what emerged, based on what the sheriff said, it would have been Alec Baldwin to pull the trigger on the prop gun, which killed the director of photography, la 42 year old Halyna Hutchins and injured the director of the film, the 48 year old Joel Souza.

At the moment no accusations have been formalized, investigations are underway.

Some of the tragic deaths on sets in the history of cinema

Perhaps one of the most famous incidents in the history of cinema is that of Brandon Lee, who died on March 31, 1993, just 28 years, for a gunshot fired on the set of “The Raven“. It was the one who fired Michael Massee, the interpreter of the character of Funboy.

According to the manufacturers the accident happened for a series of unfortunates events resulting from the negligence of staff members who, needing inert bullets for a close-up scene of the magazine, constructed them by removing primer and gunpowder from real bullets rather than buying them ready-made. For error one of the bullets, however, was not deprived of the primer and the revolver was left loaded even after the scene.

When the gun trigger was subsequently pulled, the remaining trigger had enough strength to push the nose cone halfway down the barrel anyway, jamming the gun. At the time of the fatal scene, the gun was loaded with blanks (ammunition supplied with gunpowder but without nose cone, so as to emit the sound of the shot without actually firing), but when the shot was fired, the nose cone previously stuck in the barrel was fired into Brandon’s stomach, that he later died in hospital after a long and futile operation to revive him, in which the ogive was found.

The largest number of deaths on a film set occurred during the filming of the TV series “Indiana The Sword of Tipu Sultan” In the 1989. The film studio caught fire and 62 people they were trapped, only to die. The director and actor Sanjay Khan he remained in hospital for 13 months where he underwent 72 surgeries for the terrible burns he suffered.

In 1983 a film inspired by the homonymous TV series was shot “At the edge of reality”, directed by among others Steven Spielberg. During the making, a helicopter crashed and killed three actors. The first two were beheaded by the blades of the aircraft, the third was crushed. The horrific tragedy prompted the film industry to increase safety on the sets. Among the incidents that involved some Stuntman we can mention: that of the pilot and flight instructor Art Scholl, who was killed while filming “Top Gun”, cult of 1985 which he consecrated Tom Cruise. Scholl plunged into the Pacific Ocean from 900 meters high while attempting a stunt. Neither he nor his plane were ever found.

Is that of Harry O’Connor, stand-in for Vin Diesel on the set of the action movie by Rob Cohen. During a sequence, he jumped from a flying car with a parachute (he was an expert stuntman and paratrooper), but ran into a bridge, being killed instantly. The scene was included in the film, with the exception of the terrible ending.

