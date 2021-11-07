only the PS4 version is available – Nerd4.life

If you are looking for one Collector’s Edition of Elden Ring on Amazon, we point out that only the PS4 version. The PS5 and Xbox versions of this special edition are in fact finished. In other words, you better not think too much and execute the preorder of the PS4 version before it also ends.

Remember that Amazon only charges upon delivery, so you can now secure a copy of Elden Ring Collector’s Edition and then change your mind at the last minute. You can find the PS4 version of the game here.

Recall that Elden Ring Collector’s Edition includes the following contents:



Disc game

Statue of Malenia – Sword of Miquella (23 cm)

Exclusive SteelBook

40-page hardcover artbook

Digital soundtrack

Poster

Art Cards

Sticker set

Fabric patch

Bonus gesture The Ring

Elden Ring takes us to a new world, where we will be the Without Light. Our warrior, customizable in appearance and fighting style, will have to explore an open world (a first for FromSoftware) and a series of closed dungeons with a classic style, well known to fans of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro.

