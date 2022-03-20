Only the truth! Kate del Castillo’s boyfriend already lives with the actress’s family

Last March 8, TVNotes caught a Kate of the Castle romantically with his new Princethe director of photography Edgar Baenawho now lives with the actress’s family, confirmed Verónica del Castillo on her social networks.

And it is that, Mr. Eric del Castillo surprised his wife, Mrs. Kate Trillo with a birthday party, in which she was surrounded by her closest family and friends.

At the celebration, her daughter Veronica del Castillo He recorded some moments for his official Instagram account and immortalized others with beautiful photographs, in which he highlighted one where they appear Kate del Catillo and her boyfriend Edgar Bahena.

Edgar Bahena already met the family of Kate del Castillo

Let us remember that a friend of the actress confirmed to us that Kate is very much in love and happy, and it is that during the recordings of ‘the queen of the south‘ he had an arrow with him director of photography Edgar Baena. Although they had already worked together, it was until this season that they fell in love with each other.

Kate del Castillo debuts romance with Edgar Bahena

In addition, Kate’s friend revealed to us that Edgar is a separate man, so he is giving himself a new chance at love with the actress: “No, I mean, the truth is that he is not the most handsome man; besides, I think he was married and has children, but no, he doesn’t go around, so they don’t start talking. It’s more, he was already separated when they started datingso there is no problem with it”.

Kate del Castillo has already introduced her boyfriend to her parents

