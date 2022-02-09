only third in the semifinal – Corriere.it

from Daniele Disappear, sent to Zhangjiakou

Great disappointment for the blue flag bearer, gold in 2018. After having dominated in the previous rounds, she misses the semifinal, finishes third and says goodbye to medals. In the final for 5th place she falls, but without consequences

Michela Moioli in tears at the arrival of the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, with the blood coming out of her nose after the blow remedied in the fall of the final to decide the places that count for nothing. The Federation technicians, the coaches, run to hug her, but she is inconsolable. She can’t even speak for the disappointment, and also for the pain of that tumble that happened when he had already turned his mind off. From Pyeongchang gold







to the completely unexpected elimination in the semifinals after a clear domination up to the quarters. Not even she expected it, the standard-bearer chosen to replace Sofia Goggia at the opening ceremony of the Games, thrown out by the American Lindsey Jacobellis who in the end will be gold and by the eternal rival in the World Cup, the French Chloe Trespeuch. The Canadian Meryeta Odine closes the podium. Jacobellis, 36, returns to an Olympic podium after sixteen years, so much has passed since her silver in Turin 2006.

