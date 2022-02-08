only those who have seen Sanremo should pay it

Attention! Should the Rai license fee only be paid by those who have seen Sanremo? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Now present in almost all homes, the television it turns out to be without a doubt one of the most widespread and used means of communication.

From current affairs to entertainment and sports programs, television offers the opportunity to tap into different types of information. It is therefore not surprising that it is particularly widespread. In order to be able to see the various channels, however, as is known, you have to pay the Rai license fee.

Well, just dwelling on the latter, it will be interesting to know that an unexpected scenario has opened, that is only those who have seen Sanremo should pay the Rai license fee. But for what reason? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Rai fee only for those who have seen Sanremo, the proposal: everything you need to know

Looking forward to see if the payment of the Rai fee will be extended to all electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets and PCs, a recent proposal has not gone unnoticed according to which only those who have seen Sanremo should pay the fee. This is what is proposed by theAducand in particular by François-Marie Arouet, taking as a reference the right to know.

Going into the details, based on what can be seen from the ADUC website, the RAI license fee should only be paid by those who see Sanremo and the news programs broadcast on state television networks, as the rights of those who decide not to see them are not respected. “How is the right Who does not tune in to follow Sanremo and the news of the parties? Bad, since this taxpayer also pays the fee“, it is read.

Then add: “For this reason, it would be advisable for the fee to be paid only by those who choose to see Sanremo and the news of the parties because, otherwise, in the context of the right to know … it would not be a question of law but an obligation to a certain knowledge. Obliged that, by paying the fee, he would have less financial resources to be able to implement the own right to know. A taxpayer of Serie B for the mere fact that he does not like Sanremo and the news of the parties“.