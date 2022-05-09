“Only those who stand fall”: the emotional message from Canelo Álvarez’s wife

Canelo Alvarez He suffered a heavy loss to Russia’s Dmitry Bivol in the World Boxing Association light heavyweight belt fight. In this way, he accumulated the second fall in his entire career.

After the fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez He was disappointed but assured that he will seek revenge against Bivol, who won him by unanimous decision 115 to 113. Saúl’s wife, who always showed her support for him, dedicated a few words to him on Instagram after this bad moment.

Fernanda Gómez, wife and mother of the daughter of Canelo Alvarezspoke on social networks after the fall of the Mexican boxer and was proud of his partner.

“So proud of you, of the risks you take to get out of your comfort zone. You are a champion in every sense of the word, we will return stronger than ever. I love you, my world champion. I am proud of you, today more than ever, ”wrote Fernanda Gómez in love.

And he added a phrase to describe the moment of Canelo Alvarez: “Only those who are standing fall, those who have never fallen is because, probably, they have crawled all their lives”.

Fernanda Gómez after Canelo’s defeat.

In addition, he added some stories in which they could be seen at the party arranged after the fight. Fernanda uploaded a video with her husband, clearly, with her face red from the fight. In the description she wrote “My Champ” (My champion).

The couple in Las Vegas.

For his part, the 31-year-old Mexican boxer also expressed himself on the networks and assured that he will go in search of a rematch against Dmitry Bivol.

“Boxing is like that, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but always with your head held high. I stay with the great fight that we offered to the people. We will fight again and we will win again”, affirmed Saúl Álvarez.

Canelo’s last fall

Currently, Canelo Alvarez has 61 fights with 57 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses. The most recent loss was to Dmitry Bivos in Las Vegas for the WBA light heavyweight belt.

However, until yesterday, the only defeat that the Mexican registered was against Floyd Mayweather in September 2013. In that fight, Canelo lost his undefeated and the WBC and WBA welterweight titles.