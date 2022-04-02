Only three Dominicans have won Grammy

This Sunday will be the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards and in all its years of celebration, only a few Dominicans have managed to win the prized gramophone.

Although in history several Creoles have been nominated for American Grammys, only a select group have won.

The singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra, the pianist Michel Camilo and the rapper of Dominican origin Cardi B, are the ones who have the honor of having the statuette that recognizes the best of music in the United States market.

In the Latin Grammys it is another story, there the Dominicans have obtained more prizes, being Juan Luis Guerra the one who has the most gramophones: 27 in total.

The interpreter of “My blessing” he is also the only Dominican with two American Grammy in his power.

In 1992 the musician and composer won the gramophone for his album “Bachata Rosa”, which won Best Tropical Latin Album and 16 years later he won Best Tropical Album with his album “La Llave de mi Corazón”.

In 2019 the rapper of Dominican origin Cardi B made history at the award ceremony By becoming the first woman, she has won a Grammy Award in the category of Best Rap Album and she did it with her album “nvasion of Privacy”.

The pianist Michel Camilo He was the winner in the category of Best Latin Jazz Album at the 46th Grammy Awards with his album “Live at the Blue Note”.

This Sunday, April 3, at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the 64th annual Grammy Awards will take place.