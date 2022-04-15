only three major cryptocurrencies are up so far this year

Only three of the major cryptocurrencies manage to stay positive in the year: ZIL, WAVES and Luna. On the contrary, the large cryptoactives such as bitcoin and ethereum suffer double-digit falls, punished in a special way in the last week, in a context of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve from USA.

At the close of this edition, the accumulated rise in the year by ZIL It was close to 63%. It is still benefiting from the strong revaluation registered in March of 314.5% thanks to the launch of its next metaverse. It is the cryptocurrency of Zilliqaa plataform blockchain high-performance public server designed to scale up to thousands of transactions per second.

Another of the cryptocurrencies that reach this point of the year in positive is WAVES. Its profitability is close to 50%, benefited in March by an improvement in Waves, the project to which it belongs. Although about to go into losses, but still positive, it is Moonthe cryptocurrency of the Terra network.

bitcoin and ether

Faced with these increases, the largest cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ether, binance, solana, ripple or cardanoare negative at this time of year, affected by the context of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, as well as the end of asset purchases by the US central bank.

The decline in bitcoin exceeds 12% and the fall in ether is close to 18%. The world’s largest crypto asset It started last week above $45,000 but is now trading around $40,000. Ether, meanwhile, followed a similar path and, after briefly breaking above $3,500, is now well below $3,200.

Cryptocurrencies, inflation and interest rates

“The downside moves support what has emerged as a significant trend in 2022: cryptocurrencies do not seem immune to rising rate environments. Following a rhythm similar to that of the markets of values traditional, such as Nasdaq 100digital currencies appear to be struggling under a rising rate environment,” he explains. simon petersan expert crypto asset analyst at eToro.

According to this expert’s analysis, bitcoin is still in the upper half of the range in which it has traded in 2022, which means that if it can maintain its level above the 40,000 dollarss, confidence could return to the market. “What is clear is that the euphoria of the last few weeks led to the token to an overbought and now is suffering the consequences of it, “he stresses.

In the manager WisdomTree they remember that bitcoin was created in 2009 and its widespread adoption did not take place until 2019. Between both years, the developed economies did not register a price increases strong enough to test how cryptocurrencies would react to such conditions.

In 2021, bitcoin was tested for the first time in a inflationary environment high. “Traditional inflation hedge assets such as gold, commodities and real assets they have all been through several cycles of inflation, giving them time to attract investors and establish themselves as inflation hedges. This is important because it takes time for investors to be convinced of the preservation value of an asset.