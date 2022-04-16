Only three women compete for the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2022

The official list of the films that will compete in the 75th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival 2022, which will be held from May 17 to 28, has already been revealed.

There are 18 feature films that compete for the Palme d’Or, the highest award of the festival that rewards the Seventh Art since 1947.

This edition highlights the presence of Crimes of the Future, a film directed by David Cronenberg, who had been absent from the industry for 8 years, and now returns with two contemporary film promises: Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

It is also striking that of the 18 films, only three are directed by women: Les Amandiers, Valeria Bruni; Stars at Noon, Claire Denis, and Showing Up, Kelly Reichardt.

Also read: ‘Crimes of the Future’, the film that is thought to cause chaos and controversy in Cannes

Competition

Holy Spider (Ali Abbasi)

Les Amandiers (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi)

Crimes of the Future (David Cronenberg)

Tori and Lokita (Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne)

Stars at Noon (Claire Denis)

Frere et soeur (Arnaud Desplechin)

Close (Lukas Dhont)

Armageddon Time (James Gray)

Broker (Hirokazu Kore-eda)

Nostalgia (Mario Martone)

RMN (Cristian Mungiu)

Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)

Haeojil Gyeolsim (Decision To Leave) (Park Chan-wook)

Showing Up (Kelly Reichardt)

Leila’s Brothers (Saeed Roustaee)

Boy from Heaven (Tarik Saleh)

Zhena Tchaikovsky (Tchaikovsky’s Wife) (Kirill Serebrennikov)

Eo (Jerzy Skolimowski)

a certain regard

Les Pires (Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret)

Kurak Günler (Burning Days) (Emin Alper)

Metronom (Alexandru Belc)

Sick of Myself (Kristoffer Borgli)

All the People I’ll Never Be (Davy Chou)

Sunday and the fog (Domingo and the Midst) (Ariel Escalante Meza)

Plan 75 (Hayakawa Chie)

Pine Ridge Project (Riley Keough, Gina Gammell)

CosageMarie Kreutzer

Bachennya Metelyka (Butterfly Vision) (Maksim Nakonechnyi)

Vanskabte Land / Volada Land (Godland) (Hlynur Palmason)

Surround (Lola Quivoron)

Joyland (Saim Sadiq)

The Silent Twins (Agnieszka Smocynska)

The Stranger (Thomas M. Wright)

out of competition

Top Gun: Maverick (Joseph Kosinski)

Elvis (Baz Luhrmann)

Masquerade (Nicolas Bedos)

November (Cedric Jimenez)

Three Thousand Years of Longing (George Miller)

midnight functions

Hunt (Lee Jung-jae)

Fumer Fait Tousser (Quentin Dupieux)

Moonage Daydream (Brett Morgen)CANNES PREMIERE

Dodeither (Panos H. Koutras)

Sternum Notte (night fall) (Marco Bellocchio)

Irma Vep (Olivier Assayas)

We Frangins (Rachid Bouchareb)

special screenings

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind (Ethan Coen)

The Natural History of Destruction (Sergei Loznitsa)

All That Breathes (Shaunak Sen)