only until December 31, 2021

On the day when Mediaworld renews the Mega Discounts, Unieuro launches Apple’s last minute offers, which will be active only online as of December 31, 2021 and offer a wide range of promotions on the products of the Cupertino giant.

128 gigabyte iPhone 13, in this case, it is available at 899 Euros, with a saving of 4% compared to the 939 Euros imposed by the Cupertino giant.

Among the other promotions reported by the distribution chain, however, we also mention the one on Apple Watch Series 7 in the GPS Only variant with 41mm aluminum case, which is offered at 399 Euro, 9% less than the 439 Euro list. Also interesting is the offer on Apple Watch Series 7 from 45mm, always with aluminum case, at 429 Euro, 40 Euro less than the 469 Euro list.

Finally, we also point out the discount on11-inch iPad Pro with 3rd generation M1 chip, in the WiFi Only version with 256 gigabytes of internal memory, which goes to 949 Euros, 5% less than the 1009 Euros in the list.

The complete list of offers is available directly through this address. All the details on the shipping conditions and any installment payments are indicated directly on the pages of the individual products.