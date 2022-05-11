Only until the end of the month Apple offers you more money for your devices

Share

The Apple Trade In program may give you a bonus on the final amount for trading in an old device for a new device.

Days before a new WWDC happens, Apple wants to attract the attention of its eager users for credit when offering an eligible device. If you have an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and other devices, you could have a discount on the purchase of a new device and receive an extra in the final amount until May 31.

Apple offers more money in the exchange of your devices

Thanks to the Apple Trade In program it is possible to receive a discount when delivering a product that meets the acceptance requirements to buy a new one. Interestingly, those from Cupertino reduced the value given for devices such as the Apple Watch, Mac and iPad a few days ago.

This exchange of product and money to buy a new device ranges from 50 to 685 euros in the case of the iPhone. On iPad from 205 to 615 euros, on Mac it ranges from 130 to 4530 euros. Finally, in the Apple Watch they are offered from 35 to 160 euros. Curious fact, devices that are not covered can be recycled for free.

Check the terms and conditions to exchange your devices

It is very important that you consult all the information available for the exchange. Precisely the value that Apple could give can be extra as long as the device meets the standards they demand. In general they are usually devices that are in excellent aesthetic condition and without any internal failure. Also by the model (the older the value is the lower) and the configuration in storage.

In case the device is not eligible for exchange, the direct option is free recycling. It can be done at an Apple Store or by sending the device itself by mail.

If you have one or more old devices that you no longer use and want to get value for them or simply recycle them for the time they are used, the Apple Trade In program is the best option.

