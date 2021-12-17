only vaccinated and healed indoors





The new wave of Covid-19 is also hitting the Swiss, and the Confederation has decided to tighten the measures against the spread of the virus. From Monday 20 December the interior spaces of restaurants, those of structures sporting, recreational and cultural and the indoor demonstrations will be usable only from people vaccinated or cured. The equivalent of what happens in Italy with the reinforced green pass.

The decision was made for reduce the risk of contagion to non-immunized people that “if they contract the virus, they are more infectious and much more subject to the serious course of the disease” reads the note from the Federal Council. Within the aforementioned places it will also be mandatory to wear a mask and to consume food and drink seated only; where this is not possible (the example of tests with groups of wind instruments or places of consumption such as discos and bars is cited) access will be allowed only to vaccinated or cured people who tested negative for the test.

Persons whose vaccination, recall or recovery date back to no more than four months earlier are exempt from the test. It will also be reintroduced the obligation of teleworking while the private meetings in which an unvaccinated or cured person of more than 16 years will be present, will be limited to ten people. The Federal Council in today’s session – Friday 17 December – finally regulated the assumption of the costs of the tests and decided to purchase additional doses of the vaccine.



