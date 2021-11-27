Only vaccinated on board: the choice of Msc Cruises

The path is marked: to be able to travel freely it becomes more and more decisive to be vaccinated against Covid-19. In conjunction with the new measures on the super green pass adopted by the Italian Council of Ministers, MSC Cruises announced that all guests of the winter season, in order to board all ships in the fleet, will have to be vaccinated and carry out a Covid-19 test before the scheduled boarding date.

The measures have already taken effect for all MSC winter trips to other regions of the world and are now being extended to cruises in the Mediterranean starting next December 4th, with the new requirements affecting guests booked on the MSC Grandiosa and MSC Fantasia ships. The same rule is already in place for ships operating in Northern Europe, North America, South America, South Africa and the Middle East.

Msc Grandiosa sets sail from Barcelona for a 7-night itinerary in Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia, Palermo and Valletta before returning to his Spanish homeport; while the 7-night itinerary of Msc Fantasia instead includes the following stopovers: Genoa, La Spezia, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Marseille.

According to the note from the Group led by Gianni Onorato, guests are considered vaccinated “if they have completed the complete cycle Covid-19 vaccination at least 14 days before of the beginning of their departure. All guests will also have to undergo a Covid-19 test within 72 hours of the ship’s departure “. The new rule – from which guests of age less than 12 years – it is added to the already existing health and safety measures introduced by Msc Cruises in the summer of 2020.

“Our health and safety protocol paved the way in the sector not only because we were the first major cruise company to resume international operations, but also for its flexibility in adapting to the evolution of the pandemic on land – he points out. Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises – This approach has reassured our guests, our crew and the people of the places we visit with our ships. We were able to verify already last winter during our travels in the Mediterranean that, even in the midst of a new peak of the pandemic on land, we are able to adapt our health and safety measures on board appropriately while continuing to offer the highest level of protection to our guests and crew ».

For Onorato, moreover, although some countries in Europe are seeing a significant increase in infection rates, “our approach in recent weeks does not change, and it shows once again that health and safety is our priority for ensure the well-being of passengers aboard our ships and in the communities visited ».

Any guest who is not fully vaccinated in time for their departure date can choose to postpone their vacation at a later time or request a refund.