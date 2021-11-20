In case of compensation not received by the deceased professional it is necessary open the VAT number again And invoice for services: to provide the heirs with the instructions to follow is theRevenue Agency with the response to the question number 785 of November 19, 2021.

As usual, the cue to shed light on the correct procedures comes fromanalysis of a practical case.

Revenue Agency – Response to the interrogation number 785 of November 19, 2021 Heirs of the deceased professional – invoicing obligation

Open the VAT number again: the only way to invoice the services of the deceased professional

The protagonist is the wife of a lawyer who, after the death of her husband, communicated the cessation of business and the cancellation of the related VAT number.

Although all the customers had declared that they had paid off all debts, after more than a year from the death they emerged creditors positions and agreements have been reached for the payment.

In light of the situation described, the taxpayer turns to theRevenue Agency to know the correct ones method of paying VAT both in the case of customers holders of a VAT number than of those not taxable for VAT purposes.

With the response to the question number 758 of November 19, 2021, the required instructions: reopening the VAT number is the only way forward.

“In this case, the petitioner, as heir of the deceased professional, will have to request the reopening of the deceased’s VAT number and invoice the services performed by the same both to VAT number holders and to non-taxable customers for VAT purposes “.

Open the VAT number again to invoice the services of the deceased professional: when is the activity considered terminated?

In justifying its answer, the Tax Administration focuses on the moment in which the cessation of business, that is, only when all the operations are completed, in addition to professional services. And not when the latter are interrupted.

It is therefore necessary to complete all the operations aimed at definition of pending legal relationships, and in particular those concerning credits strictly connected to the carrying out the professional activity.

Termination, in other words, occurs at the moment the professional ends professional relationships, invoicing all the services performed and divesting the capital goods, and not when it stops the activity.

In the presence of invoices to be collected or services to be invoiced, the heirs cannot close the VAT number of the deceased professional until thelast parcel.

To close the framework of the clarifications, then, the Revenue Agency also reports the sentence of the Court of Cassation number 8059 of 21 April 2016:

“The remuneration for professional performance is taxable for VAT purposes, even if received after the termination of the activity, within which the service was performed, and the relative formalization “; and this is because “[…] the generating event of the VAT tax and, therefore, the onset of the correlative taxability must be identified […] with the material execution of the service, since, in due compliance with the European regulations, the provision referred to in Presidential Decree no. 633 of 1972, art. 6, paragraph 3, must be understood in the sense that, with the achievement of the remuneration, not the generating event of the tax coincides, but, for reasons of simplification functional to the collection, only its condition of collectability and extreme time limit for the fulfillment of the invoicing obligation “.

Since the execution material of the performance represents the generating event of the VAT tax, in the event that there are still services to be invoiced, thebilling obligation it passes to the heirs who must, however, do it anyway in the name of the deceased opening the VAT number again if it has been closed.