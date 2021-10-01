“Only You – Love at first sight”, in search of a soul mate

Tonight Thursday 30 September in prime time at 21.10 on Paramount Network will be broadcast “Only You – Love at first sight“. It is a love comedy, released in cinemas starting May 5, 1995, directed by Norman Jewison. The two protagonists are Faith Corvatch and Damon Bradley, played respectively by actors Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Jr.

Only you, the plot

At 11, Faith Corvatch asks her guiding spirit who her sweetheart will be when she grows up; at 14, questioning a fortune teller, he gets the same answer: Damon Bradley. The rest of the years he spends looking for this elusive man until he decides to get married, putting aside his dream. But fate is lurking and before the wedding comes a phone call from Damon. Faith decides to track him down and leaves everything, leaving for Italy to find her love. Here he finds it in a shoe representative and falls in love with it. The story continues through ups and downs, arguments and romantic reconciliation, until it is discovered that Damon Bradley does not exist, but you can still be happy.

The search for a soul mate

Faith believes that two soul mates can unite if they can find each other. Hence the story of “Only you – Love at first sight” which will lead the protagonist to discover, in the end, that the soul mate was not exactly as expected. Sometimes, it is also nice to discover that our destiny has not already been written, but that we can gradually build it and, in this way, appreciate it more.

The film was shot in 1994 between America and Italy. Within the film the protagonists, namely Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Jr. recreate the scene of the mouth of truth that we saw in the film Roman Holiday, with Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck.