News

Only You – Love at first sight: plot, cast, curiosities about the film

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Is titled Only You – Love at first sight and is a comedy, released in cinemas starting May 5, 1995, directed by Norman Jewison and that will be broadcast Thursday 30 September 2021 in prime time at 21.10 on Paramount Network. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

Only You – Love at first sight: the cast

In the cast of the film Only You – Love at first sight, we find the presence of the following actors: Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr., Bonnie Hunt, Joaquim de Almeida, Fisher Stevens, Billy Zane, Adam LeFevre, John Benjamin Hickey, Siobhan Fallon, Phyllis Newman, Denise Du Maurier, Antonia Rey, Tammy Minoff, Jessica Hertel, Harry Barandes.


Only You – Love at first sight: the plot

Faith believes that two soul mates can unite if they can find each other. From the Ouija board, find the name of its missing half: it is Damon Bradley. The fortune-teller sees the name Damon Bradley in the crystal ball and Faith is convinced she is right. She is told the following: “Fulfill your destiny, don’t wait for it to come to you “.

However, 14 years later, she is engaged to a dull podiatrist, with whom she intends to marry, until she receives a call from one of her classmates who is on her way to Venice. Classmate is Damon Bradley. He runs to the airport to see his soul mate, deciding to follow him. So Faith and her sister-in-law Kate both board the next flight to Italy hoping to find her Damon. Will he succeed?

Robert Downey Jr

Only You – Love at first sight: some curiosities about the film

Within the film, the protagonists, namely Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Jr. recreate the scene of the mouth of truth that we saw in the film Roman holidays, with Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck.

The two actors re-shared the same set in two films belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that is Captain America: Civil War And Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Loading...
Advertisements



Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

689
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
502
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
500
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
499
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
497
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
486
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
485
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
484
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
480
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top