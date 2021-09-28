OnlyFans: all on the hottest social network of the moment

What it is, how to sign up, how much it costs and the earning possibilities, as well as the possible risks. Things to know.



Besides TikTok, 2020 has sanctioned the explosion of another social network: OnlyFans, platform that allows users to share and view (for a fee) spicy contents, from the photos “see / not see” to full nudes. Here are the things to know on social more hot of the moment.

What is Onlyfans

Launched in 2016, OnlyFans is a social network which allows you to share video-photographic material, viewable by users who subscribe to a monthly subscription. Although it hosts content from other genres, the platform has mostly become popular in theadult entertainment.

How OnlyFans works

As for how it works, OnlyFans is a platform pay-per-view: some subscribers create content, while others (most) pay to see it. As mentioned, in order to view the spicy images and videos produced by a creator, other users must subscribe to the profile interested.

How to sign up

Signing up is simple: the procedure is no different from that of other social networks such as Instagram And Twitter. At the beginning of 2021, OnlyFans counts approx 90 million users around the world, of which one million are creators. There are also some stars on the platform, like Cardi B, Bella Thorne and Michael B. Jordan.

OnlyFans: how much and how can you earn?

Content creators can earn money from users who sign up for their profile, the so-called “fans”. The creators themselves set the rate and the platform always collects the 20% of the proposed figure. In short, for each subscription from 10 euros per month, OnlyFans will treat 2 euros while the creator’s earnings will be equal to 8. Users can also earn in other ways: the platform allows you to pay extra content and even private messages. The overall gain, it goes without saying, depends on the number of subscribers: it seems that the influencer and model Martina Vismara, the most popular Italian, manages to collect 100 thousand euros a month. Naomi De Crescenzo, star of Ex On The Beach, has revealed that he earns about 20 thousand euros every month thanks to OnlyFans.

How much does a membership cost?

Having said how it is possible to earn on OnlyFans, let’s see its costs. The free contents on OnlyFans are very few and are essentially used for tease potential fans: to access the spicy ones, it is necessary to subscribe to the desired profile, which in any case cannot have a cost lower than 10 euros monthly. The subscription allows you to speak privately with the creator and, through supplements, to unlock exclusives premium content.

Is OnlyFans a secure platform?

Anyone who wants to follow an account, even if they have a free profile, however, must enter a payment method, therefore associate one credit card: in this case OnlyFans is no different from a platform like Netflix. Those who wish to sell content, on the other hand, must provide documentation that certifies their own identity. But it guarantees anonymity to those who want it, as it allows you to use a fancy username. But nothing prevents users (for example) from doing screenshot to be then circulated on the web: a risk to be taken into account, if you choose to round up (at least at the beginning) by sharing hot photos and videos.