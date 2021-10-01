OnlyFans and the photo leak on Google Drive

OnlyFans is a social app that is enjoying great success. The problem is, however, that many photos have been made public on Google Drive.

The app stands growing up very quickly, so much so that only in May 2020 between 7,000 and 8,000,000 creators signed up and about 200,000 users sign up every 24 hours.

Let’s see in detail what this is for social, how to USA and problems relating to leak of the images.

What is OnlyFans

OnlyFans is a social that offers services of entertainment through a subscription.

The site is aimed exclusively at adult users. The app became particularly popular during the pandemic and is a service designed for creators of content, which can earn money thanks to users who pay to view their content.

There are two types of users in the app:

THE creators : that generate content

: that generate content THE fan: who subscribe to content generated by creators

How OnlyFans works

The platform of OnlyFans does not apply no kind of censorship on content posted by creators and thus allows users to post semi-nude or fully nude photos.

THE fan, in order to access content posted by creators, they must to pay a quote monthly membership.

THE creators they will then be able to draw I earn from their own content thanks to the payment of fans.

Usually, the app holds back the 20% from commissions. The rest 80% goes directly to the creators.

Also, in 2020 OnlyFans entered into a partnership with Demon Time Social Average with the aim of creating a kind of night club virtual.

If initially the app was only used by amateurs and professional models, now some famous people have signed up too.

These included Megan Barton, a contestant on a reality show, and Kaylen Ward, who donated the money earned through the app to Australia’s Fires.

EOS 2000D + EF-S 18-55 mm DC III

The photo leak on Google Drive

The photo posted by the creators are available only and exclusively on the platform and only by paying for the subscription.

Recently, however, many users have found their content published in a folder on Google Drive.

On the one hand, what happened may be convenient for users who could not afford a subscription on OnlyFans, on the other this leak of images is certainly disadvantageous for the creators and for the platform.

This is because the profit of the platform is based precisely on the subscriptions of the users.

How big is OnlyFans’ photo leak?

The company of cyber security BackChannel looked into the leak and stated that the profiles of creators affected are approximately 279 and contents stolen have been placed in folders exceeding 10GB of material.

The words of BackChannel

Below what was said by Aaron DeVera, researcher of the cyber security company BackChannel:

“It is not unusual for OnlyFans subscribers to share the content of the users they follow with each other. The site doesn’t check content very well, and is full of bots that anyone can use. The peculiarity of this leak, however, lies in the fact that such a large amount of users have been put together in a single folder. This makes us think that there is the work of more people behind it, or that the leaker took material from multiple sources. We do not assume that the user who posted the leak on RaidForums is the creator of the folder on Google Drive ”.

Problem solved?

The problem it has not yet been completely resolved as the culprit of the image leak is still unknown.

Nonetheless, BackChannel she immediately moved to help the creators to understand if they are involved in this leak.

The company has in fact made available a tool for creators to understand if their profile has been used for steal the photo present in the Google Drive folder.

The problem is not remotely solved as the photo they left the platform and they were yields public, violating the rights of creators.

It is therefore necessary that the platform improves it safety and the privacy to prevent episodes like this from happening again.