OnlyFans bans sexually explicit content: the news circulated in the sector press after the anticipation given by Bloomberg, creating quite a few controversies and perplexities among insiders and passionate patrons of the “Patreon” site on which they can pay their favorite creators to use its contents.

The hot videos, from simple sex cams and live stripteases to real porn shorts with refined aesthetics, have in fact played a central role in the success of OnlyFans, to the point of making it a favorite place for sex workers and their battle for the liberalization and democratization of porn content so demonized by the rest of the digital platforms.

From the next October 1st, however, we change course: OnlyFans bans sexually explicit content or, better, OnlyFans users will no longer be able to post porn videos or containing explicit sexual references unless the same do not comply with terms and conditions for the use of the site accepted during registration. Terms and conditions which, as it points out The Verge, may be radically changed from the current version in the coming weeks[1].

Why OnlyFans bans sexually explicit content: the alarm about safety and non-consensual pornography

This decision, as some interviews carried out by The New York Times[2], very dissatisfied with the large audience of porn and risqué content professionals who had found in OnlyFans a useful channel to monetize their work also on the Net. Behind this there is officially the will to “respect the highest levels of security and content moderation of all social platforms»Reads a quotation mark released to the press by the site’s spokespersons.

With his 130 million active users on a monthly basis and grew in popularity during the pandemic thanks to famous people and artists of all kinds who colonized it in search of a safe income channel even in the event of a lockdown and stop to non-essential activities, OnlyFans it has often ended in recent months in the crosshairs of the news.

Among the most serious allegations there would be those of the BBC according to which the site would not have been able to prevent users from circumventing the minimum age limit for registration (with the issue of age verification becoming “thorny” for many digital platforms, as evidenced by what happened in Italy with TikTok and the Privacy Guarantor), thus also allowing a children under eighteen from sell explicit videos of their own and others or, rather, to be paid for the publication of content of this type [3]. In the latest transparency report of July 2021[4], thus, the same site was forced to admit that it had to deactivate fifteen accounts that posted indecent images of minors and non-consensual pornography.

Officially, in short, OnlyFans bans sexually explicit content to make your environment more comfortable and “friendly” to an audience as wide as possible of users. If this were really the goal, however, as the same sex workers active on OnlyFans interviewed by The New York Times, the new one would suffice OFTV[5]: a kind of spin-off not for a fee and especially, devoid of nudity and risque content that the site managers launched in mid-August 2021 precisely to be able to reach, involving some of the top creators and most active users within it, a more generalist audience, competing with other less vertical platforms and the big names in social networking and digital entertainment.

Stop porn content on OnlyFans: the economic reasons

Behind the stop to porn content on OnlyFans we can clearly see a long-term sustainability problem of business. As he still writes Bloomberg, today the site on which users pay a small monthly fee or a single amount to access content, of the most varied nature, shared by their favorite creators is a site on which there are at least two million active users and who sell content claiming to have earned a total of more than five billion dollars from it, with the result that the same commercial income of OnlyFans were equal to this year two billion dollars (the site applies, in fact, a commission of 20% to transactions on users).

Loading... Advertisements

That of OnlyFans is, in other words, a business that was it valued at least one billion euros, but which still struggles to find investors and solid foundations for its sustainability, perhaps also and above all due to the prevalent porn nature of its contents. In this sense, the story of how and why so far is indicative Google and Apple have banned the download of the app by OnlyFans from their own app stores[6] and Facebook’s home decision prohibit users from advertising their OnlyFans accounts on Instagram[7], perhaps after the platform had begun to fill up from 10 pm onwards with direct soft porn that invited you to continue the paid viewing right on the site.

It might also interest you



Have credit cards and digital payment circuits lobbied for a ban on sexually explicit content on OnlyFans?

L’input definitive for the ban of sexually explicit content on OnlyFans seems to come, however, from circuits from credit cards And for digital payments. To protect their reputation and brand safety, subjects like these, indispensable partners for a site that essentially presents itself as a fan funding site, have often shown themselves reluctant to accept transactions from explicit content sites and now, faced with difficult success to be overlooked and palatable from the point of view of digital service business opportunities such as P0rnhub, threaten to ask the banks which authorize money transactions of to verify, within a few days, that those who supply porn material have prepared control and control mechanisms report effective to suddenly block all forms of illegal content.

Before OnlyFans and other similar sites become impossible to process any payment, for any type of content, so they seem to run for cover with a close on the most explicit content.

That ambiguous attitude of the digital giants towards porn content

This decision would have been made despite the fact that these contents have represented the largest category of contents on OnlyFans so far and the most loved one and for which most users frequented the site and despite the Adult Performance Artist Guild and other trade associations have pointed out on Twitter the potential loss of revenue to which many sex worker they would meet if OnlyFans banned explicit content, also announcing further actions in this regard [8].

As many experts have pointed out, OnlyFans is certainly not the only digital platform that over time has radically changed its approach to pornographic content: before arriving at guidelines that, in words, completely prohibit any form of nude, sometimes not sparing the moderators slips on artistic nudes and inconsistent decisions depending on whether the nude is male or female, even giants of social networking like Facebook and Instagram had shown themselves to be quite tolerant and willing to turn a blind eye even on the most sexually explicit contents, as if they were somehow an indispensable pick for the push on the success curve.

Even now, the news that OnlyFans bans sexually explicit content could have less concrete effects than one might imagine: according to the BBC, a special would be ready “compliance manuals“[9] under which i moderators will be able to notify you in advance and give advice to sex workers operating on the platform on how to transform their content before it is removed or accounts closed and the suspicion is that attempts at moderation will be more numerous and more oriented to find an agreement with those content creators with more following and that guarantee the site more traffic.