OnlyFans, because banks have influenced changes

After the announcement, arrived in the late (Italian) afternoon of Thursday 19 August, new details begin to emerge on the stop to “sexually explicit content”Imposed – starting next October 1st – by OnlyFans to his creator. Over the last few days, in fact, the rumors have been confirmed by the update of the policy on the platform and the consequent indications and instructions on what can and what can no longer be published on the site. And today another element comes into play, fundamental to reconstruct this whole story: banks and payment systems.

READ ALSO> What can and what can not be published on OnlyFans

It all started with a social post published a few hours ago, following the protests of many creators: «Dear sex workers, the OnlyFans community would not be what it is today without you – reads a tweet published by the platform’s official channel -. The policy change was necessary to ensure banking and payment services to support you. We are working 24 hours a day to find solutions ».

Dear Sex Workers, The OnlyFans community would not be what it is today without you. The policy change was necessary to secure banking and payment services to support you. We are working around the clock to come up with solutions.#SexWorkIsWork – OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 21, 2021

In addition to support with the trending hashtag – #SexWorkIsWork – explicit reference is made to banks and ai payment systems. But the exact weight of all this is not explained in detail and how it influenced this epochal change for the platform (famous for those sexually explicit contents that will now be banned and that will have to be removed).

OnlyFans, because the banks influenced the policy changes

Why are we talking about banks, credit cards and payment systems? This story has very deep and distant roots in time. It all starts with porn and its abuses on different platforms, which have already ended up in the crosshairs of criticisms (and investigations) in the past, more or less recently, for revenge porn (and not only). The sites that contain adult content, in fact, have long been at the center of disputes due to the lack of control over the content posted by users. After an investigation by the New York Times, indeed, PornHub he had an enlightenment on the road to Damascus and began to remove all “illegal” content on his site. But the accusations continued with a lawsuit – still pending – for profiting from the publication of these videos.

The Mastercard case and pornographic sites

But this case is only the tip of the Iceberg. At the beginning of July, for example, we relaunched the news of the closure of another pornographic portal – XTube, which is part of the large family of MindGeek which includes names like PornHub, RedTube, Tube8, YouPorn and SexTube – for reasons that are not well defined. But already at the time there was talk of banks and payment systems. And in support of this thesis, in fact, there was already in the month of April the initiative of MasterCard that he had decided to no longer support those sites that share illegal content internally.

In that case we were talking about revenge porn, but also of child pornography. The fact is that the dynamics seem to be the same that have “forced” OnlyFans to change course. The platform itself reveals it between the lines and also confirms it CNN who tried to reconstruct this story. Even if the US issuer has not received unambiguous indications, it is evident that many banking institutions (the main ones, those that allow online payments through their credit cards) have decided to make an “ethical” change. But behind the ethics there is more. The legal risk. In recent times – see the case “GirlsDoPorn”- producers and performers (but also adult entertainment companies) have been accused (some even convicted) of the abuses. And lenders that allow payments on these platforms risk ending up in the same meat grinder (with different charges) in court. And it is no coincidence, therefore, that OnlyFans’ reference to banks seems to be anything but peregrine.