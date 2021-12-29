OnlyFans? Better than working. The boom of sex work – Chronicle

Milan, December 29, 2021 – Waitress almost as a hobby, because the real and hefty earnings come from the web. Manuela Bassani, known as “The cetacea“makes money by getting naked on OnlyFans, a platform that allows users to subscribe to creator profiles in exchange for exclusive content. Sex workers are one of the fastest growing professional categories. In Italy, “sex work” is an area that is almost not regulated at all, and it is also for this reason that it is difficult to have a reliable estimate of how many workers are involved and how much the total turnover is.

EA Insights’ observatory on online prostitution estimates that sex workers in Italy are “at least 120 thousand”. To be clear, a much larger category of psychologists (100 thousand), surveyors (95 thousand) or accountants (70 thousand). “Talking about sex work is a bit simplistic, because it includes very different activities: porn actors, strippers, people who work with the nude”. Manuela Bassani, known as “the cetacea”, is 23 years old and, like many other sex workers, works mostly online. On Instagram it has more than 170 thousand followers. Of these, about 300/350 are also subscribers to his OnlyFans profile, where he uploads paid photos and videos.

“The monthly subscription costs 35 dollars, so I usually manage to bring home a salary of at least eight or nine thousand dollars – reveals Manuela -. I could only survive on this, but morally I feel I have to do something else. For this I also work as a waitress. “Although managing requests on Onlyfans requires a daily commitment and allows her to bring home a large salary, for many Manuela’s work remains a simple hobby.” It bothers me that some people do not see what I do as a real job. Of course – he explains – it is not the equivalent of breaking your back in the fields. But it still requires some effort: to take a simple photo I have to prepare makeup, clothes, lights and framing. These are operations that take a lot of time. “The stigmatization of sex workers is a problem that is also close to the heart of Ludovica and Noah, respectively 19 and 27, known as” The real diabla “.” Ours is a real job. , which occupies us the days from morning to evening – they explain -. Of course, the use of social media also has a great influence: keeping up with the requests coming from dozens of platforms at the same time is not easy. “Ludovica and Noah are also a couple in real life and last year they decided to try to become porn actors.

“Until two months ago we both had jobs: I was a clerk in a shop, she worked as a beautician – says Noah -. For a couple of months, however, we have only been dedicated to porn. Our Onlyfans profile has about a thousand members and we manage to earn, after taxes, about 7 thousand dollars a month“Both know that their work is frowned upon by many people. Yet, talking about it with friends and family was much easier than expected:” We are fortunate to have both very open-minded families – they reveal -. Our parents told us that, as long as it makes us happy and we have respect for ourselves, they support our choice. “In short, we are taking a few steps forward. And it is the same impression that Sofiya Malakhova, 24 also had. years, sexy star: “The situation is improving mainly because there are many girls who share their experience – he says -. This makes those on the other side of the screen realize that ours is a full-time job. “” Sofy Mala “, her stage name, works as a stripper in pole dance clubs. some time he opened a profile on Onlyfans: “In addition to becoming independent, this job has allowed me to have experiences that I never thought I would do, such as being able to travel abroad and work from anywhere and at any time – he explains -. This has made me in effect an entrepreneur of myself. And I admit it’s really rewarding. “







