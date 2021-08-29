OnlyFans cancels the ban on adult content after the protests

OnlyFans, a well-known British site, says it has suspended a plan to ban sexually explicit content following protests from its content creators.

The site unveiled Wednesday in a statement saying the planned ban “is no longer necessary due to assurances from banking partners that OnlyFans can support all kinds of creators.” OnlyFans declined to answer any further questions.

OnlyFans said last Thursday that it would ban explicit content starting October 1st. The cause would have been the politics of banks and payment processors. “The new rules are necessary to meet the requirements of these financial institutions and are the only way to help ensure the long-term sustainability of OnlyFans,” the company said in a message to users last week.

OnlyFans has become famous as a place where sex industry employees can make more money, as well as a space where celebrities can interact with fans.

Turnaround

The abrupt change last week has upset the site’s content creators, many of whom have threatened to move to another website. Many prostitutes joined OnlyFans during the pandemic when nightclubs closed or became more dangerous due to COVID-19. The site has been tremendously profitable for some people, allowing them to earn thousands of dollars every month. OnlyFans claims to have 130 million users and 2 million content creators who collectively earned $ 5 billion.

Lacy Lennon, who claims to earn tens of thousands of dollars a month from OnlyFans by charging $ 100 per minute for personalized videos, remains skeptical about reversing the ban. “What is scary is that there is no security. How do we know it won’t happen again? “

OnlyFans threatened by competition

There are other sites where people can pay for porn, and a number of new spaces have started trying to attract OnlyFans creators. Rapper Tyga is promoting his plans for a new platform called myystar in media interviews after OnlyFans announced the ban, saying “We will not limit content.”

“We’ve been in the adult industry for 20 years and we’re tired of seeing prostitutes being bullied and exploited by platforms making money with them,” said Mattie McCoy, whose Nevada company is also developing a site that could offer an OnlyFans alternative for sex workers, called Naughty Popcorn.

Criticisms

Representatives of the sex workers criticized OnlyFans’ planned ban. They are in fact worried that this could push their representatives to return to the streets, in a more dangerous environment. They argue that taking away safer virtual space and cutting people’s income makes them more vulnerable to being exploited.

“Not having an online store will hinder and harm many people. Online is much safer, particularly for trans and non-gender-conforming people, ”said LaLa Zannell, the ACLU’s campaign manager for trans justice who leads the group’s effort to decriminalize sex work.

Loading... Advertisements

The online porn industry is shifting between concerns about sex trafficking and child exploitation. Two laws passed in the UK in 2018, the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act and the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act, were meant to stop online sex trafficking and led to some spaces being closed. But many sex workers say these changes have also made their jobs more dangerous.

In the US, some MPs had also raised concerns about OnlyFans. A bipartisan group of more than 100 members of Congress called on the Justice Department to investigate OnlyFans in early August, saying the site was a “big market” for sex videos with children. The letter cites as the source the anti-pornography group National Center on Sexual Exploitation, which has its origins in the religious group Morality in Media, as well as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Read also: Yellow at Villa Cirinnà: 24 thousand euros in the dog’s bed. Maybe a trust

www.facebook.com/adhocnewsitalia

www.youtube.com/adhoc

Tweet by @Adhoc_news

Follow us on Google News: NEWS.GOOGLE.IT