OnlyFans closes its doors: from October no explicit content

OnlyFans says enough to sexually explicit content on its site. From October, in fact, the company will change the guidelines, following the pressure exerted by the partners who manage the payments for the platform. An epochal change for a company that until now has set itself as a platform mainly devoted to adult content and, above all, a hard blow for many creators who have turned to this uncensored social network to earn money by producing and showing their fans this type of content.

“Starting October 1, 2021 – let the company know – OnlyFans will prohibit the publication of any content it contains sexually explicit behaviors to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we need to evolve our content guidelines “. According to the software house based in London, in fact, there are various types of creators far from pornographic entertainment, from cooks to yoga instructors, but they represent by far a minority. This decision, therefore, would be useful to give greater weight to this type of content.

However, it is not difficult to think that it may be a sale to the pressure exerted by Visa And MasterCard. The two companies have raised guard levels on adult content in recent months, particularly after the scandal raised by the New York Times columnist, Nicholas Kristof, who denounced the presence of “porn rackets” and child abuse behind some productions for PornHub.

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans now has more than 130 million active users. The turnover on the contents exceeds 5 billion dollars divided among the thousands of creators scattered all over the world. Before the news, the forecasts for net revenues spoke of a doubling of earnings in the next 12 months, from 1.2 billion estimated for 2021 to 2.5 billion dollars for 2022. Numbers that will now be revised, probably downwards.

