Onlyfans: everything you need to know about the “spicy” entertainment platform

OnlyFans is an entertainment platform that only works on a subscription basis. The pandemic has given a big hand to this platform so much that its turnover has grown dramatically as have its subscribers.

In a nutshell, it is a service designed to create content to be published on the platform so as to earn money from users who sign up to view these contents. The popularity of this social network is due to the peculiarity of the contents: they are dedicated to adult entertainment.

What has made Onlyfans soar and develop is its particularly restrictive content policy; in fact, only users can share their semi or fully nude photos in exchange for a monthly membership fee. Those who post on OnlyFans can earn from the subscriptions of their followers, the fans, who pay to have access to exclusive content on the platform.

We could think of it as a virtual Night Club, so much so that the platform by virtue of this has started a partnership with Demon Time Social Media to create a monetized virtual environment using the double-screen live function of the sites. The site mainly features amateur models (s) or professional porn actors (actresses), plus a wider market of ordinary people.

Among the stars on the social network is rapper Cardi B, who has warned fans that she will not post hard content, actor Michael B. Jordan and model and influencer Bella Thorne. The latter joined the virtual channel in 2020, the press reported that she made $ 1 million in just 24 hours. This speaks volumes about the activity that promotes the platform.

Can everyone join or is there an age limit? According to OnlyFans policy, users must be at least 18 years old. The important thing that the user declares the truth otherwise a minor can also register!

Does OnlyFans have security measures to protect minors?

In May 2019, OnlyFans introduced a new account verification process that a creator must now provide a selfie along with their ID in the image to prove their identity. However, underage users appear to have used other people’s IDs and created an account without any problems, suggesting that age verification isn’t solid enough. Recently, the site requires you to pose next to an ID card and then send a photograph while holding it in front of your face.

Why are guys intrigued and create their own OnlyFans account?

It’s a simple model for making money. There is actually no need to be naked to make easy money from the site. Creators can earn significant amounts of money even just with seductive and provocative attitudes where the imagination does the rest.

How can you protect your child?

The parent must remain vigilant, talk to their child, discuss the gravity of sharing explicitly sexual content which can lead to serious consequences. It is important to set up privacy controls. Put filters or blocks on sites or apps chosen with your broadband provider. Sky can help in this by putting a broadband shield designed to make the Internet a safer place for families.

It is certain that this platform is creating worrying headaches involving not only minors but often also parents who find themselves trapped in a network that is difficult to get out of.