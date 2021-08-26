OnlyFans explains how banks forced the company to remove adult content

Tim Stokely, founder and CEO of OnlyFans, explained how banks forced the company to eliminate adult content from the platform.

OnlyFans is a popular platform that allows a direct connection between subscribed users and online sex workers. However, the company recently changed its policy and banned “sexually explicit conduct”: this has caused adverse reactions from both creators and users of content.

On August 24, discussing the policy change with the Financial Times, Stokely stressed that “we had no choice, in short, the fault lies with the banks“, citing three banking giants who refused to provide services to OnlyFans: Bank of New York Mellon, Metro Bank and JPMorgan Chase.

Stokely says the banks withdrew their services from OnlyFans for the “reputational risk“to be associated with a platform that hosts sexually explicit content. The founder specifically cited JPMorgan, stating that the company is”noted in aggressively closing the accounts of sex workers“or any activity that”supports such professionals“.

Stokely reveals that every wire transfer connected to the company was promptly “reported and rejected“, which “made it difficult“pay creators on the platform:

“We pay over a million creators, over $ 300 million every month. Making sure these funds reach the creators involves using the banking sector.”

PornHub has encountered similar issues in the past, with PayPal turning around from the platform at the end of 2019. In December of the following year, Visa and MasterCard also discontinued services at PornHub, due to problems with videos depicting material considered illegal. .

PornHub has shifted to cryptocurrencies for payments, including Verge (XVG), which it partnered with in 2018.

Stokely did not disclose whether OnlyFans would adopt cryptocurrencies like PornHub, but pointed out that it would “absolutely“allowed pornographic content on the platform if banks changed their minds.

Blockchain-based alternatives to OnlyFans are currently available, such as the Nafty.tv platform on Binance Smart Chain, which allows you to pay with both credit and debit cards and its native NAFTY token.