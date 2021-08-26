News

OnlyFans explains how banks forced the company to remove adult content

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Tim Stokely, founder and CEO of OnlyFans, explained how banks forced the company to eliminate adult content from the platform.

OnlyFans is a popular platform that allows a direct connection between subscribed users and online sex workers. However, the company recently changed its policy and banned “sexually explicit conduct”: this has caused adverse reactions from both creators and users of content.

On August 24, discussing the policy change with the Financial Times, Stokely stressed that “we had no choice, in short, the fault lies with the banks“, citing three banking giants who refused to provide services to OnlyFans: Bank of New York Mellon, Metro Bank and JPMorgan Chase.

Stokely says the banks withdrew their services from OnlyFans for the “reputational risk“to be associated with a platform that hosts sexually explicit content. The founder specifically cited JPMorgan, stating that the company is”noted in aggressively closing the accounts of sex workers“or any activity that”supports such professionals“.

Stokely reveals that every wire transfer connected to the company was promptly “reported and rejected“, which “made it difficult“pay creators on the platform:

“We pay over a million creators, over $ 300 million every month. Making sure these funds reach the creators involves using the banking sector.”

PornHub has encountered similar issues in the past, with PayPal turning around from the platform at the end of 2019. In December of the following year, Visa and MasterCard also discontinued services at PornHub, due to problems with videos depicting material considered illegal. .

Related: Why PornHub Could Use Bitcoin Like Wikileaks, Venezuela, and Iran Did

PornHub has shifted to cryptocurrencies for payments, including Verge (XVG), which it partnered with in 2018.

Stokely did not disclose whether OnlyFans would adopt cryptocurrencies like PornHub, but pointed out that it would “absolutely“allowed pornographic content on the platform if banks changed their minds.

Blockchain-based alternatives to OnlyFans are currently available, such as the Nafty.tv platform on Binance Smart Chain, which allows you to pay with both credit and debit cards and its native NAFTY token.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

935
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
753
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
737
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
582
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
566
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
563
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
549
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
506
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
481
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
475
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top