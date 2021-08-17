OnlyFans focuses on streaming with a new app, but this is not the only novelty

OnlyFans has developed an app in which it offers original material and series created by authors such as Mia Khalifa, Bella Thorne and Holly Madison, but the novelty that could surprise users is another.

OnlyFans is trying a rebrand operation. The famous brand for adults, in fact, has developed a ‘app through which to propose in streaming original material free of nudity and series made by authors such as Mia Khalifa, Bella Thorne and Holly Madison.

As reported by Gizmodo, the OnlyFans app is available for now on iOS, Roku and Amazon Fire. The content will be distributed free of charge and will include series created by authors such as Mia Khalifa, Bella Thorne and Holly Madison. While the flagship brand is known for offering adult-only content, this app, by contrast, will distribute projects that are totally nude-free. The content involves fitness instructors, chefs, musicians, podcast authors and stand up comedians.

Tim Stokely, founder and CEO of OnlyFans, told Bloomberg: “OFTV provides a very quick way to give fans the opportunity to watch the shows made by their favorite content creators. The content does not feature explicit materials. There will be no way to monetize and, therefore, the creators will earn nothing.”.

Although the app officially launched in January, OnlyFans has only started massively advertising it for a short time. As reported by Bloomberg, the creation of this app is part of an attempt to rebrand OnlyFans, which wants to abandon its reputation as a distributor of pornographic content to embrace that of a vital tool for those who want to distribute their content online.

Stokely continued: “Since we launched the app, we have given our content creators the utmost freedom and total power over their creations. We want to provide the greatest opportunities for authors to distribute and display content and for users to use everything we have.”.

While platforms such as Patreon and Substack have revolutionized the way content creators reach content users, OnlyFans has expanded its offering in an attempt to reach new target audiences and better connect the fabric of creators and online viewers. Finally, Stokely stated: “People who use OFTV to watch a video can easily choose another. The audience is much larger and more diverse than before”.