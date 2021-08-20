News

OnlyFans, from October stop to sexually explicit contents: “Naked yes, but on one condition”

The paid subscription platform (in exchange for exclusive and mostly hot content) has decided to change course. In fact, since October OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content that contains sexually explicit behavior. The news, reported among others by Times, is completely unexpected. In a note yesterday, 19 August, the company said that this was done to “ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform and to continue hosting an inclusive community of creators and fans”. In essence, the changes were made necessary by the growing pressure from banking partners and payment service providers.

But beware, the same platform specified: the creators hosted by the site they will still be able to publish nude images as long as they are consistent with the usage policy (further details will be provided in the coming days). OnlyFans claims more than 2 million creators and 130 million users. How will they react?

