OnlyFans has a new nude free app

The application is called Oftv, it will be free and available in the app stores, unlike the adult content platform

OnlyFans has a new app and it’s free. The real news, however, is that it will only host content safe for work, and then no nudes. Only Fans has become popular for providing, subscription-based, exclusive content as well especially for adults to users by individual creators. The abundance of nudity on OnlyFans, which in the meantime has become a colossus, has always prevented the launch of the platform as an app on the Google Play Store and on the Apple App Store.

Now the American company has made available an application for iOS and Android called Oftv. At the moment Oftv can count on a library of more than 800 videos including fitness classes and videos from chefs, musicians, comedians and podcasters. It will host creators already present on OnlyFans, such as Mia Khalifa, Bella Thorne and Holly Madison but with content all of another type and without nudity.

The app has been in development for some time and was launched in January, but OnlyFans is promoting it just now. Oftv is part of the company’s attempt to move beyond adult content as well position itself as a neutral platform like Patreon, allowing entertainers to monetize their fan relationships.

“Oftv delivers to fans a super convenient way to watch the contents of your favorite creators “Tim Stokely, founder and CEO of OnlyFans, recently told Bloomberg. “There is no adult content on Oftv. Since it is not monetized and there is no direct impact on creators’ earnings, we are able to be in the app stores “.

The company currently does not plan to charge users for access to Oftv or to place advertisements on its content. OnlyFans boasts ol over 1 million creators which generate 2 billion dollars annually, of which the platform takes 20%, with a profit of about 400 million.