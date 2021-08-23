Onlyfans how it works and how much you earn

Onlyfans is a platform that allows creators to earn by means of a subscription signed by users. So content creators can post photos, videos or live streams and broadcast them for their subscribers.

There are many people who have decided to earn online using this channel.

Despite this, there are many prejudices. In fact, as always happens at the birth of a new media or a new platform, there is an initial skepticism linked to some prejudices.

One of the main prejudices lies in the fact that Onlyfans has less strict rules for more erotic content and consequently the whole social is labeled as pushed. However, to understand how Onlyfans works, it is good to remember that, as established by the terms of service, anyone can register as long as they are of age.

Before understanding how it works, what is Onlyfans?

Let’s try to clarify from the beginning. Otherwise it would make no sense to explain how Onlyfans works.

Onlyfans is a social network created by Tim Stokely in 2016, therefore in relatively recent times. It was born as a portal where creators can propose their contents to users willing to pay to view them.

Let’s understand how Onlyfans works, in addition to prejudices

As stated earlier, Onlyfans is often associated with adult content. This happens because there is no censorship on the published contents, except obviously for those considered illegal.

However, the social network does not stop there.

Indeed, there are many activities that can earn with Onlyfans. In fact, among the most profitable accounts we find those dedicated to fashion and sport. Not only that, it is not uncommon to come across travel accounts, DIY and much more.

Those who work on Onlyfans can be called content creators. This profession is defined by Cultadv.com as:

Someone who creates compelling content for companies or brands.

It is not uncommon to find numerous creators who are dedicated to travel and sports activities, later also shared on the Official Twitter channel of Onlyfans.

In short, anyone with a large amount of followers can understand how it works and use Onlyfans to monetize it. In this way the creator will be able to get paid for content similar to those he posts on other social networks, such as TikTok, Instagram or Youtube, as long as there is a better quality.

As Memphis rap singer Tori Whodat also states, Onlyfans pays to be yourself:

What I appreciate most about OnlyFans are the various features that allow you to connect with your following in a more intimate manner compared to social media. I monetize my creativity and get paid to be myself.

For many Onlyfans it is a recreation, or a way to add up. For many others it is becoming a full-time job. Obviously, tax obligations derive from this, which will be explained in more detail below.

But how does Onlyfans work in reality?

The platform is very simple to use, so understanding how Onlyfans works is not difficult. The account can be created for free, but to view the contents of a creator it will be necessary to subscribe to his channel, through a monthly or annual formula. Obviously, when the annual formula is chosen there is a small discount.

The price it is not unique, but is determined by the content creator who decides how much it will be fair to request to allow access to his publications.

The material is not always shared with users for a fee. In fact, there are accounts that do not require any amount of money to publish their content.

However if you are a user who wants to view other people’s content, but you don’t want to spend money, Onlyfans is not the platform for you. In fact, Onlyfans was born with the aim of making content creators earn, consequently almost all of them will ask for a fee to unlock them.

The platform also offers the possibility of sharing content in private chat for a fee.

As for the management of payments, Onlyfans takes care of it. How does the payment on Onlyfans work? Simple. The platform retains a percentage of each creator’s earnings equal to 20% of the subscription price, both monthly and yearly.

How to create an account on Onlyfans?

After understanding how Onlyfans works, let’s see how to create your own account on the platform. Indeed, to access the contents it will be necessary to create an account on the portal.

Subscription to Onlyfans is free, as is the download of the App, which is available for both iOS and Android.

You can create your account on Onlyfans by logging in from Twitter (through the Login with Twitter button), Google (through the Login with Google button) or by registering via email and password. Then you will have to prove that you are not a robot and verify the email, just like with other social networks.

You can then choose which type of account to activate. There are two options:

Fan account, which is a user who signs up to view creator content. In this case the user will not be able to publish his contents.

Account creator, that is the one who creates the profile to be able to share their contents and earn from them. Warning: if you are a minor you will not be able to create this type of account.

In the case of creators, after proving that they are of age, it will be essential to enter a payment method. To do this, you will need to follow the instructions on the portal to add a bank account.

In any case, creating an account on Onlyfans is extremely simple, both from desktop and mobile as the graphics of the site are designed to minimize the user’s effort.

At this point, the portal asks you to enter a biography and a cover image. The information regarding the country of residence will then be entered.

If you have understood how to use Onlyfans, you will surely have guessed that you must be of legal age in your country of residence to be able to publish content.

Now that we know how it works, how to make money with Onlyfans?

We come to the question that anyone who wants to understand how Onlyfans works in the creator version wants to know: how to make money with Onlyfans?

Obviously the first step is to publish content that can be unlocked by users for a fee.

It is evident that the more your followers are willing to pay to view your content, the higher the probability of earning on Onlyfans.

So it will be easier to make money for a famous person, who already has a large pool of loyal and interested users. In fact, it is not uncommon for influencers or tiktokers to start using Onlyfans to monetize their content.

For example, Bhad Bhabie, a young American rapper, earned a million dollars in six hours, breaking the record previously held by Bella Throne. And for those who are still skeptical, these gains were made without posting any adult content.

What if I don’t have a large following? Like any social network, even on Onlyfans you can grow.

How does Onlyfans work initially? One of the most common strategies is to use a low initial price or discounts, which will entice users to start following us..

Another method is to offer some free content, so that users can evaluate whether or not it is worth following us.

Also each account can set a monthly cost for the‘subscription that ranges from $ 4.99 to $ 49.99 per month.

The average user of Onlyfans does not have very high earnings, quite the contrary. The average is around $ 180 per month. So if your goal is to work on Onlyfans you will have, as with any other social network, create a well-defined strategy and an editorial plan.

In any case the Onlyfans platform retains 20% from the creator’s monthly or annual turnover. This will be the cost to cover the costs of managing the profile and the App.

So on a profit of 100 euros, the platform will keep 20%, equal to 20 euros. As a result, your net income will be 80 euros.

Finally, we must remember that you can receive tips from your followers, which can increase the creator’s income.

In Italy there are cases of people who have made Onlyfans their main job. Obviously, as with any type of income, if the 5,000 euros per year are exceeded, it will be necessary to open the VAT number. Otherwise, if Onlyfans is not your main employment, the occasional service can be used.

In the event that 5,000 euros are exceeded, or the activity becomes habitual, it will be necessary to open the VAT number on a flat-rate basis. In this case you will work as freelancers. For more detailed information it is always advisable to consult your accountant.

How Onlyfans works for publishing

Let’s now see how to publish content within the platform.

Don’t forget that you can share content both on your profile and through private chats. Furthermore the law does not censor content, except of course illegal ones that instigate hatred and violence.

So how does Onlyfans work for publishing content? First you need to go to your profile and then click Create New Post.

Within the post you can insert text, to entice users to view the content or to explain what it is.

You can then select whether you want to publish a photo or a video. The game is done. The post will be online in no time.

As for sharing content in private chats, just click on the photo-shaped icon, upload the file and send it to the user.