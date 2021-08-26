OnlyFans, how it works and who are the Italians on the site (there is also Ciro Di Maio) – Corriere.it

Among the creators of the OnlyFans platform there are also famous Italian personalities, such as Antonella Mosetti and the two porn stars Malena and Valentina Nappi. But also Ciro Di Maio, the TV presenter and actor arrested for buying rape drugs

Danger averted for all creators who publish photos and videos of a sexual nature: OnlyFans has retraced its steps and has decided to suspend the new policy announced on 19 August 2021, which provided for a ban on publishing explicit content starting from 1 October 2021. The proposed changes are no longer necessary due to assurances from banking partners that OnlyFans can support all kinds of creators – reads the note sent by email to all creators -. OnlyFans is committed to providing a safe and reliable platform for all creators and their fans.

How OnlyFans was born



Online since 1 July 2016 and owned by the company Fenix ​​International Limited, today the platform has over 150 million users and one and a half million creators. According to the numbers provided by OnlyFans, the total payment paid to those who publish on the platform exceeds 5 billion dollars.

At the site you can sign up for free (you have to be 18 years old), but most of the paid content: you can subscribe to the profiles of the people you want to follow, paying a fee, but you can also buy a one-off content, in some cases. There are also profiles with free content. The price of a subscription can be monthly or yearly and the creator himself decides the cost, in a range of between $ 4.99 and $ 49.99 per month. Anyone who signs up can either subscribe to profiles or become creators: just add the payment information (for example, a bank account).

What makes it different from other social networks? The possibility of publish content that would not find space elsewhere: for example nude photos or explicit sexual content, which are prohibited on Instagram. This possibility has attracted thousands of porn creators and sex workers over the years. The boom of the platform arrived with the Covid pandemic, when actors and actresses from the world of hard, but also sex worker for a fee, they suddenly found themselves locked in the house, unable to work. And so they decided to pour their content on OnlyFans, continuing to earn safely.

Loading... Advertisements

Italians registered with OnlyFans



Among the Italians registered on the platform as creator there are the two porn actresses Malena And Valentina Nappi, which have respectively 27.7 thousand and 74.5 thousand “likes”. Nappi, in her profile bio, invites fans to subscribe and send her an extra to talk to her and request exclusive content, for example. But also the showgirl Antonella Mosetti (Not Rai, Hi Darwin, Big Brother Vip) and the sportsman Paolo Patrizi, five-time Trial champion, who writes that he chose to land on OnlyFans to please the fans.

To appear among the Italian creators there is also the name of Ciro Di Maio

, the TV presenter and actor arrested on 24 August in Milan for having bought rape drugs, from which – he later admitted – addicted for some time. Formerly Carramba Boy, his face was known for television broadcasting

Travel diary for the Marcopolo canal. In the last few months he had opened a profile on OnlyFans where he was charging for photos and videos.