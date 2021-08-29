OnlyFans how it works in Italy

If you are wondering how OnlyFans works and how to use it for make money by posting photos and videos, we advise you to continue reading because the topic is very rich.

What is OnlyFans

First it is good to clarify what is OnlyFans: it is a very different social network from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Pinterest, as it is dedicated to the publication of photos and videos (also forbidden to minors of 18 years) which can only be seen by paying. You can create an account without paying, but to use it fully you will be asked to pay the sum requested by the user you intend to follow. In this regard, we recommend our article: how to see OnlyFans contents without paying.

Payment is not always the only way to see the material posted by other users: there are in fact accounts that publish without asking for money. The request for money to be able to see videos and photos is above all (but not only) linked to content considered hot (forbidden to minors), which is why OnlyFans has the reputation of being a social network very thorough, where is it there is in fact no censorship (which instead happens, for example, on Instagram). It is good to underline that illegal contents and contents of incitement to violence, hatred and discrimination are not allowed.

If you don’t want to put your hand to your wallet, OnlyFans is not for you: this is because most of the users who sign up with the idea of ​​publishing, do it to earn. The social network in question was created precisely to make the content purchase phase very varied: for example, you are given the possibility, not only to charge to access your profile, but also to establish an additional cost for certain photos or actions (eg . sending material in private chat). If you are a user who wants to “just watch”, you may find yourself virtually swiping your card over and over again.

To manage all payments is OnlyFans (which retains a percentage): be aware that it is illegal (and unsafe) to bypass the platform and request money privately.

OnlyFans how it works

Here’s how to use OnlyFans.

How to register on OnlyFans

Registration is the fundamental step to be able to access OnlyFans, a social network that cannot be visited as a guest. There creating your own account is free as well as the app download available for both iOS and Android.

You can access OnlyFans through the accesses of Twitter, Google or by creating new ones, in this case you will have to enter: email and password. By tapping on LOGIN you will be asked to prove that you are not a robot and to verify the email (you will receive an email at the address entered).

At this point you have to decide what type of account you want to create:

Fan Account is the simple user profile who decides to sign up to follow the creators and therefore does not intend to publish any content;

who decides to sign up to follow the creators and therefore does not intend to publish any content; Creator Account it is the profile of the user who will publish photos and videos, in 99% of cases with the aim of making money. If you are a minor, you cannot create this profile .

The completion of your profile, in the case of the Account reserved for creators, requires several steps as the profile must be approved by OnlyFans. There is also all the part related to payments.

How to post on OnlyFans

The operation of OnlyFans is very intuitive, especially if you usually use or are familiar with other social networks. After completing your page, inserting a cover photo and a short bio, you can immediately move on to sharing photos and / or videos. Know that you can post both on profile and through private chat. In addition to multimedia material, you can also write text or launch polls.

How to make money on OnlyFans

The reason why a person signs up on this social network with a creator account is mainly to make money. It is true that the reputation of OnlyFans leads to believe that it is frequented only by people willing to undress, but in reality it can be used (as and is used!) Also by all those who do not want to offer their content for free and that, in parallel , they do not have the skills / the desire to create, for example, a website.

You may have seen personal trainers who give samples of their workouts on Instagram and invite you to see the rest on OnlyFans upon subscription.

When you create a creator account on OnlyFans you have many earning opportunities starting from the request to be able to access your profile through the subscription of a monthly subscription. As mentioned in the paragraphs above, you can customize free and paid content, for example by applying a price to the ability to exchange videos in private. However, in the profiles there is in general also the “tip” which allows you to receive a tip from those who spontaneously decide to reward your content.