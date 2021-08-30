OnlyFans: how to manage an account

The months of lockdown we are coming out of have seen, among other things, the rise of OnlyFans, which became very popular with the public. The platform, launched in 2016, is one subscription-based platform, which has attracted a lot of attention for its favorable attitude towards the production and dissemination of content for an adult audience. With the stop to events and the closure of cinemas and theaters, however, many have seen in OnlyFans an extra opportunity to keep alive the relationship with their fan base and to make themselves known. In many cases with non-erotic materials and contents.

In spite of the image that has spread on the media, in fact, OnlyFans is exploited by creators of the most varied fields to provide additional content to their audience and to have a direct communication channel. In short, a very useful tool. Before launching on the platform, however, it would be advisable to have an idea of ​​the contractual conditions which creators and fans must accept to access it. Let’s see them together.

OnlyFans: how it works

First of all, let’s briefly mention that OnlyFans is a website that offers a entertainment service by subscription. Anyone who creates content intended for an online audience, therefore, can register and upload their materials. In this way, it will be able to make itself known to the other type of users: i fans, who pay for subscriptions.

The mechanism of operation, therefore, seems simple. After all, it is very similar to that Patreon, another subscription-based platform much appreciated by authors, creators and online artists. In reality, however, there are many matters underlying this type of social network.

OnlyFans: how to earn

One of the questions that many people ask is how to make money with OnlyFans. If you are a beginner, it will be of fundamental importance to understand that OnlyFans, as compensation for the services provided by the platform, retains, as a rule in these cases, a share sum of 20% on all so-called “Fan Payments“. Therefore, the amounts of the subscriptions will only be partially donated to the creator.

The question then becomes more complex for artists with a more consolidated career than they also manage their business through managers and agencies. In the abstract, in fact, a conflict could arise between the hosting platform and the manager or the talent agency, since, in a certain sense, both perform the function of “intermediaries“. In this regard, Onlyfans provides in its general conditions that Agencies cannot April Creator Profiles . It follows, therefore, that there will always be a direct relationship between the creator and the platform, also with regard to any responsibility profiles.

In practice, then, it is common for online entertainment activities to be carried out through companies: in these cases, the profits would be perceived in the first instance by the entity and not, instead, by the natural person. OnlyFans, aware of this fact, allows creators to use their companies to earn profits. However, it will be necessary to provide suitable guarantees, including, for example, to demonstrate that they have majority control over the company.

OnlyFans: the intellectual property of content

Another important aspect for a creator is the intellectual property of their content.

In this regard, we premise that when you upload content on OnlyFans (as well as on any other social network), you accept a whole series of conditions concerning the management of intellectual property towards the platform itself and other users.

As for the fans, it is expected that, with the subscription, they acquire a license to access the materials and to make a copy of them to the extent necessary to reproduce them (eg, caching). The license, then, will have various constraints: it will be non-transferable, non-sublicensable and non-exclusive and will expire, among other reasons, at the moment with the end of the subscription.

More attention, however, must be paid to OnlyFans . The platform, in fact, declares that it does not acquire ownership of the contents (Article 10.d of the General Conditions “Whilst we do not own your Content.. “). However, the creator will be required to give in with perpetual, non-exclusive license, valid all over the world and re-transferable the faculties of economic use of the same (Article 10, letter b and c of the General Conditions). The prediction of the perpetuity is particularly delicate: in fact, it would entail that the materials could be used by OnlyFans even after the closure of the account . To this, however, is added the fact that the faculties of use, as is usually the case for these platforms, are very wide: among these, for example, there are those of publishing, performing, distributing, translating and creating translations of the contents.

Applicable law

We then briefly mention some clauses that are particularly burdensome for OnlyFans users.

For business users (including creators) the contract is expected to be governed by the English law . Furthermore, any legal dispute will be devolved to the judges of England and Wales . Unsurprisingly, many may be discouraged from asserting their rights, especially after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

The explicit contents

As they said before, sexual content is one of the most talked about elements of OnlyFans. This does not mean, however, that there are no rules. The so-called “Acceptable Use Policy“. The peculiarity of this regulation is that with it erotic contents are not prohibited, but there are boundaries with respect to certain behaviors considered illegal: for example, it is forbidden to upload content depicting rape, lack of consent, genital mutilation, revenge porn and prostitution. The scope is therefore different from that of other social networks, such as, for example, Facebook, which instead provides for the removal “by default images of a sexual nature to prevent the sharing of non-consensual content or with minors“. After all, to register on OnlyFans you must be of age.

Checking the actual age of users, however, is a different matter, law Moreover, the Italian jurisprudence has clarified that he is also responsible for the crime of child pornography the one that, while not making the child pornography material, has instigated or induced the child to do so. And it would not be exempt from the fact that the child pornography images held are selfie, or the fact the victim can consider oneself “accustomed” to the disclosure of one’s own erotic images (Cass. 31192/2020 and 2252/2020). Moreover, in a world as varied as that of the internet, the identification of the erotic nature of an image could also be uncertain, hypothetically considered as such regardless of the presence of nudity or sexual practices.

Conclusion

To conclude, we can only note that OnlyFans, like any other social network, is a tool that – if used improperly – could lead to offenses with consequences, even very serious. It is important to underline that these are, however, residual and pathological hypotheses.

To the Creators willing to open their own space on OnlyFans, instead, we advise you to pay extreme attention – in this case, as with all other similar hypotheses – to the rules provided for by the general contract conditions, first of all (but not only) those relating to the management of copyright, to the relationship with the platform and the remuneration system. If you have any doubts or would like advice on this from professionals in the sector, we advise you to contact our partner FClex Law Firm.