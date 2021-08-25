OnlyFans how to use this platform to earn?

A personal social network, which also allows you to earn a significant amount of money. Let’s go to the discovery of OnlyFans, a platform that is becoming popular on the web.

This social network was born in 2016, but only in recent years has it literally exploded thanks to the great differences compared to the most famous competitors. In fact, each user can propose different contents to his own public, who will have to pay a variable fee to be able to watch them.

This already denotes a paradigm shift compared to Facebook and company, all always free. The other big difference is the censorship, which is totally absent. This over the years has resulted in the emergence of “adult only” profiles that have generated insane revenues.

Fortunately, there is the possibility of monetizing your content without having to turn to an “adult” public. In fact, many offer videos and tutorials dedicated to various fields of activity, such as fitness, photography or fashion courses, or vaggio experiences with relative advice, briocheering and beauty.

Onlyfans, how it works and how you can earn money

Compared to other platforms such as TikTok and YouTube, the overall quality is higher, precisely because users demand for payment. But how does it work? The concept is simple and follows that of other social networks. We carry out searches related to certain topics, until we find the profiles that are right for us. At this point, to be able to follow them, it is necessary to make a subscription, which can be both monthly and annual and is established by the content editor himself.

To subscribe, in addition to the email and password, you need to connect the profile to Twitter and obviously grant access permissions. Once you have created the profile with your data (you must be of age, attention), you can enter the cost of the subscription with all the related bank details.

At this point you can start publishing. The strategies are very different from each other, but of course the subscription price varies according to the fame of the influencer. For the first time it is better to start with a low price, so as to entice users to follow the profile, also offering free content to make themselves known and present their activities, but keep in mind that the range varies from a minimum of $ 4.99 monthly to a maximum of $ 49.99.

But how much can you earn? Indicatively, a profile that has approx 1000 followers on other platforms can earn between $ 50 and $ 250 per month, bearing in mind that 20% ends up in the pockets of the platform. If you stay below 5,000 euros a year, you can take advantage of the occasional service, while if your earnings exceed this threshold and remain below 65,000 euros, you can open the flat-rate VAT number.