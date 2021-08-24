Onlyfans is not a shortcut to any other career

There news runs on social media: the English blogger Carla Bellucci, 39 and mother of three children, is pregnant and has announced that she will broadcast live the next I start on his OnlyFans channel.

The platform allows fans to “unblock” unpublished content for a fee: so the influencer will get paid around 12 thousand euros (£ 10,000), to make il video of childbirth.

The spectacularization of the intimate dimension

The influencer, declaring himself “Entrepreneur of herself”, told the Daily Star that there is nothing strange in this idea for her, given that the day she revealed her pregnancy she earned more than 3,000 pounds and that so many people now shows her birth on TV, “Maybe without even being paid”.

OnlyFans, for its novelty as a social network and for economic opportunities it offers, is becoming more and more one “Platform-mirage” that is exchanged, especially by younger users who, due to financial instability due to age or the difficulties resulting from the pandemic, hope that the social network can offer an easy way to money or some online popularity, as reported by a ‘ investigation of the New York Times.

The mirage of a social network that promises huge profits

The signs of the misunderstandings related to OnlyFans circulate on the net and can be seen in the questions that the stars of the platform receive. Daniela Collu, for example, presenter and writer, in recent weeks replied from hers Instagram stories to a girl who asked her “should I be ashamed if I did OnlyFans to pay my bills”?

Here we do not want to reflect on the concept of shame, that a conscious sex worker shouldn’t have to do her job, as Francesca Vicari, Italian top creator and leading sex worker on OnlyFans told her in the interview we did to her at the beginning of 2021. Instead, we want to explain the risks that can be encountered unknowingly if you are looking in OnlyFans for an easier economic solution than a university or training career which, unfortunately, does not enjoy particular support in Italy.

Content that could circulate online forever

It should be clarified that OnlyFans is not a shortcut, but a real job which, if not undertaken as such, does not even bring minimum figures. Risks also abound: “Who illegally download your video, could make it spin up Telegram, which makes it impossible to trace whoever does it and to have the stolen contents removed, because the platform above all protects the privacy of those who share those contents and not the person who has suffered damage ”, said Vicari.

Those who undertake this career must therefore be prepared for the path, professionally and emotionally: “You must be aware that all your content that goes on Onlyfans, even the private ones and to be unlocked”, Vicari continued, “from day one can become public knowledge. Therefore, if you are a creator, you must be at peace with yourself. This is the risk of the trade, but it must be taken into account ”.

If you sign up on OnlyFans with an account like Carla Bellucci, you need to have the right mindset to endure the encroachment in your private life that you decide to promise.

Chiara Ferragni, for example, despite sharing family events every day Ferragnez, she said in an interview with AlaNews that she would never give birth in public, keeping that event to herself.

For many OnlyFans promises “easy money” in the difficult economy of the pandemic, but this belief highlights the discomfort of the new generations, divided between cultural formations that do not promise valuable paths and false hopes for easy and miraculous social careers.

