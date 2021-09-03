OnlyFans makes the boom: was the successor of Instagram born?

Tim Stokely (37 years old), founder and CEO of OnlyFans, thus justifies the launch, 10 years ago, of what is currently – thanks to the pandemic – the most popular social platform in the world: “I think it was the growing popularity of the channels of girls on TV ”.

The numbers of OnlyFans

However, the Englishman is not new to starting activities in the same sector: he has in fact created the adult entertainment sites GlamGirls and Customs4U, as well as a platform linking merchants and customers. There is, however, a substantial difference: such companies have never grown as much as OnlyFans, a start-up that during the pandemic saw its subscriptions (read user base) take off from 20 to 120 million (+ 600%). The distribution is as follows (updated in December 2020):

Within the platform where ladies, celebrities and influencers (the above content creators) charge fans for photos, videos and personalized content, transactions increased YoY by 615%, reaching £ 1.7 billion, which is at the level of top tech UK companies on the rise. Also, according to the Financial Times, this year OnlyFans’ pre-tax profit expectations stand at £ 300M, compared to 53 in 2020. OnlyFans takes home 60% of its revenue net of processing and fees; this means they expect to make profits of around £ 240mn. Since the company really doesn’t have to do anything other than host the platform, collect fees, and store content securely, it’s likely worthy of an EBIT multiple of around 15. This provides a perspective of total valuation of nearly £ 3.5bn: this explains how the workforce has gone from 150 pre-covid employees to over 400 current ones. From a funding point of view, the company is proud not to have raised other capital beyond the initial £ 10k asked by the founder to his father, however it refused to reveal how much Leonid Radvinsky, the founder entrepreneur of the porn site MyFreeCams, paid in the 2018 for a majority stake in OnlyFans’ parent company, Fenix ​​International Ltd. Here, at the end of the paragraph, are the users who are most able to profit from the platform (data as of December 2020):

OnlyFans: not just the red light industry

OnlyFans, contrary to what one might think, is fast becoming a big player in the music and entertainment industry as well, thanks to its use by rappers like Cardi B (even pop queen Madonna, last month, told her Instagram followers that she was considering a gig on the platform). The success of the social is well explained by sociologist Katrin Tiidenberg, who says that nudes were published and sent well before the boom of OnlyFans. This habit, therefore, was already intrinsic in modern society, which jumped at the opportunity to monetize such behavior.

On the other hand, Stokely argues that OnlyFans is not just an adult content platform, stating com from the beginning had invited influencers from all sectors to share posts on the platform. Here are his words:

Tim Stokely, OnlyFans CEO “We are really proud of how OnlyFans welcomes all content creators; and has done so from day one. Furthermore, it is probably the age limit of 18 that makes it a natural platform for adult artists “

In the beginning it was Dannii Harwood, a fascinating model as well as the first influencer branded onlyfans, to convey the potentially explosive social media. Now Danii has earned more than a million dollars and manages the careers of almost 270 clients, not necessarily related to red light entertainment: among her clients there are artists, chefs, fitness bloggers, etc. To understand the potentially disruptive transversal nature of the sector, this is also enough: in December Vice’s Munchies debuted on OnlyFans, later also the stylist Rebecca Minkoff joined the social network to show the footage of the New York fashion week. Could a worthy Instagram rival be born?