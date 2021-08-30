OnlyFans may be under investigation by the FBI

OnlyFans, the adult membership company, could be investigated by the FBI, following numerous reports of money laundering, illegal transactions and underage users.

The accusations against the owner of OnlyFans



Reading various reports presented by some banks, we learn that Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans and MFCXY Inc (company that manages MyFreeCams, free streaming site of hot webcam), has been reported on countless occasions in connection with suspected suspicious transactions, as well as for the ease of access to platforms for adults at “underage children and other vulnerable individuals“.

The suspects of the banks

Previously, the CEO of OnlyFans, Tim Stokely, had revealed that the platform had made revenue for last year 2 billion dollars , with a total profit exceeding 300 million. Despite the exorbitant figures, Radvinsky was most of the time able to avoid the public spotlight. On the contrary, the US banks, as well as the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the Department of the Treasury, I am aware of Radvinsky’s questionable business dealings for several years and have reported more than $ 1 billion in potentially suspicious financial assets related to its companies.

Among the more obscure activities, they figure transfers of millions of dollars between Radvinsky’s accounts, with no plausible reasons. This has raised more than a few suspicions, being a practice used to make it more difficult to track movements intended for illegal activities.

Child exploitation and money transfer

Regarding Radvinsky’s other company, MFCXY, the suspicion is that “it may operate in areas where underage children and other vulnerable individuals may be forced to provide services“. Although money transfers do not confirm specific cases of child activity, the banks highlighted the transfers were taking place in “high risk” regions, including Colombia, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Lithuania, Philippines and Russia.

The spotlight of the FBI

According to Scott Stedman, journalist of Forensic News, all these accusations have attracted the attention of the FBI, which would open an extensive investigation on the financial activity of OnlyFans and its owner.

