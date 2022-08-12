OnlyFans model arrested for boyfriend’s stabbing death in Miami

Police have arrested Courtney Clenney, the OnlyFans and Instagram model, who fatally stabbed her boyfriend in Miami in April. Clenney was charged with one count of murder, the Miami Herald learned.

On Wednesday, authorities in Hawaii detained Clenney, 26, who will later be extradited to Miami-Dade County to stand trial. Clenney is charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the April 3 stabbing of Christian “Toby” Obumseli.

Courtney Clenney.

Clenney’s arrest was confirmed Wednesday afternoon in Miami by her defense attorney, Frank Prieto, who said the woman is in Hawaii where she is in rehab for drug use and post-traumatic disorder.

“I am completely dumbfounded, especially since we are cooperating with the investigation and have offered the voluntary surrender of my client if she was charged,” Prieto said. “We hope to clear her name in court,” the lawyer added.

For its part, in a press release released Wednesday afternoon, the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office said that Clenney’s arrest remains sealed. On Thursday afternoon, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez, along with Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales and South Florida U.S. Marshals Department Agent Gadyaces Serralta, will detail the arrest in a press conference.

Instagram model Courtney Clenney fatally stabbed Christian “Toby” Obumseli on April 3, 2022 in Miami. Police and prosecutors are still determining whether he acted in self-defense. -Instagram and Facebook

Clenney’s arrest follows a four-month investigation by Miami police homicide detectives and the District Attorney’s Office. Obumseli’s death at the hands of Clenney’s during a domestic dispute at a luxury Edgewater condominium made headlines around the world. Prieto has insisted that the woman acted in self-defense, panicked, and that her actions are justified.

However, days after the incident, Obumseli’s family called for Clenney’s arrest, stating that they did not believe the man was a threat.

Obumseli worked in the cryptocurrency sector. Known as Courtney Tailor on her social media platforms, Clenney has more than two million followers.

The two had been together for less than two years, and their relationship was always plagued with problems. Clenney once ended up in jail for domestic battery in Las Vegas, and police came to the house where they both lived in Austin, Texas, multiple times.

Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the arrest warrant for model Courtney Clenney on Thursday, a day after US Marshals arrested her in Hawaii for the murder of Christian Obumseli on March 30. April in Miami, on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

The couple had been living in Miami for a few months in the One Paraiso condominium, located at 3131 NE 7 Avenue, where the staff had reported numerous domestic complaints about the two, and were even in the process of evicting them.

Clenney and Obumseli had broken up countless times, though investigators believe he moved back into the apartment on the 1st. of April. At the time, the Miami Herald reported that Miami police showed up at the apartment that day, just 48 hours before the crime, for another call about a domestic fight.

The toxic relationship between the two came to an end on the evening of April 3, shortly before 5 pm, when Clenney frantically called 911 to report that Obumseli had been stabbed.

Family members Karen Egbuna and Jeffrey Obumselii react as Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, unsealed the arrest warrant for model Courtney Clenney on Thursday, one day after US marshals arrested her in Hawaii, for the homicide of Christian Obumseli, last April 03 in Miami, on Thursday August 11, 2022. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on August 11, 2022 10:26 a.m.