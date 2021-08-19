OnlyFans, no more sexually explicit videos starting from October: “A request from investors”

No more sexually explicit videos starting in October. The company note from OnlyFans announces a major change to the online paid photo and video platform currently with more than 130 million of active users. “To ensure the sustainability of our platform and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we need to evolve our content guidelines,” explains the note, underlining how creators will still be able to publish nude photos and videos, but “to provided that they are consistent with the platform’s policy “.

An important change

The communication released by OnlyFans on Thursday 19th August represents, at least on paper, an important change for the platform. Launched in 2016, it enabled all content creators to earn money from users who subscribed to their channel and became true fans of virtual characters and stars. The decision made for October will affect many of the creator who over the years have published nude photos and videos with great success and guaranteeing sex workers a safer place to do their jobs. Open he has already had the opportunity to speak with some of them on several occasions, talking about the lesser-known aspects of the new online reality.

The reasons

From October the guidelines of OnlyFans will become much more rigid. The decision by the company seems, as explained in the same note, to be the result of growing pressure from banking partners “and payment service providers”. A change that the company had to accept to secure long-range financial support. Working with investor sex is apparently still a stigma. In 2020 the company behind OnlyFans managed more than 2 billion dollars of sales and by the end of 2021 at least one doubling is calculated.

Even the new app without nudes

One of the latest news about OnlyFans is also that of an App, called OFTV. So far i 130 million of users could only access the platform via their website and search there for their favorite fitness instructors, cooking tips or nude photos. With the new app, users will be able to take advantage of paid videos shot by the most famous stars of OnlyFans but also here on one condition: there will be no nudity. In the gallery about 800 videos available, including the original series Unlocked with creators like Mia Khalifa, Bella Thorne, and Holly Madison, you won’t be able to watch any nude scenes. “OFTV offers fans a super convenient way to watch content from favorite creators,” explained OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely, “there is no adult content as it is not monetized and there is no direct impact on earnings. of the creators “. OFTV is also part of the company’s attempt to put its reputation as a pornography provider behind it.

